It's the sound of spending as immersive music events strike an Indian note

A new luxury is drumming up patrons in India: Immersive music events that blend sound, story and space. Indians are opening their wallets for tech-enabled performances that turn music into a “multisensory experience”.

Events like the Global Garba festival at Sunder Nursery in New Delhi and YOUFORIA, a curated audiovisual spectacle in Ahmedabad, are turning passive listening at music concerts to participatory engagement.

India’s organised live-events industry was worth $2.5 billion in 2024 and it is expected to reach $5.8 billion by 2030, according to market research agency TechSci Research. The sector is projected to outpace traditional such as television