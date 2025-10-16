Thursday, October 16, 2025 | 05:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / It's the sound of spending as immersive music events strike an Indian note

It's the sound of spending as immersive music events strike an Indian note

New tech-enabled spectacles are transforming passive music listening into deep, multi-sensory experiences

India’s New Sound of Spending
premium

India’s organised live-events industry was worth $2.5 billion in 2024 and it is expected to reach $5.8 billion by 2030.

5 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 5:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A new luxury is drumming up patrons in India: Immersive music events that blend sound, story and space. Indians are opening their wallets for tech-enabled performances that turn music into a “multisensory experience”.
 
Events like the Global Garba festival at Sunder Nursery in New Delhi and YOUFORIA, a curated audiovisual spectacle in Ahmedabad, are turning passive listening at music concerts to participatory engagement.
 
India’s organised live-events industry was worth $2.5 billion in 2024 and it is expected to reach $5.8 billion by 2030, according to market research agency TechSci Research. The sector is projected to outpace traditional such as television
Topics : Personal Finance News Indian music industry Music fans Music business Music festival
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon