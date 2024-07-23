ITR filing: How to download acknowledgement number from tax dept website

In the digital age of tax filing, understanding the process of obtaining your Income Tax Return (ITR) acknowledgement number is crucial. The number is proof that your ITR has been successfully filed and accepted by the Income Tax Department. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Understanding the acknowledgement number The acknowledgement number is generated upon successful submission of your ITR, and it is included in the ITR-V (Income Tax Return Verification) form. This document is sent to your registered email address after e-filing. If you do not receive it, you can retrieve it from the Income Tax e-filing portal.

How to download the ITR-V, which includes the acknowledgement number through the Income Tax Department e-filing portal.

Go to the e-filing portal of the Income Tax Department

Enter your PAN details and password to log in.

Go to e-File > Income Tax returns > View filed returns.

You will see a list of your filed ITRs. Find the assessment year for which you need the acknowledgement number.

Click on the ‘download form’ button next to the relevant assessment year. This will download the ITR-V form, which contains your acknowledgement number.

Verification and tracking

After downloading your acknowledgement number, the next crucial step is ITR verification. Taxpayers have to verify their returns within 30 days of filing to complete the process.

What are the different ways in which you can e-Verify your returns?

To e-Verify your income tax returns online in India, you have several methods available:

OTP on mobile number registered with Aadhaar: You can verify your return using a One Time Password (OTP) sent to your mobile number that is registered with your Aadhaar card.

Electronic Verification Code (EVC) generated through your pre-validated bank account: An EVC can be generated through your pre-validated bank account. This EVC can be used to verify your return.

EVC through ATM (Offline Method): You can also generate an EVC using an ATM. This involves generating an EVC using your debit card at an ATM, which can then be used to verify your return.

Net banking: You can e-Verify your returns using the net banking facility of your bank. This involves logging into your bank's net banking portal and using the e-Verification service provided.

Digital signature certificate (DSC): If you have a digital signature certificate, you can use it to e-Verify your return.