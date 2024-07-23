New US Bill could increase H-1B visas for Indian graduates: Details here

Good News for Indians aspiring to be in America! A new Bill could make it easier for you to stay in the US. Shri Thanedar, an Indian-American Congressman from Michigan, has introduced a bill that could be a game-changer for foreign students wishing to remain in the US after completing their studies. The bill, HR 9023, known as the Keep STEM Graduates in America Act, aims to modify the H-1B visa process and increase the number of available visas each year, potentially benefiting hundreds of thousands of Indians and millions of foreign students.

HR 9023 targets the retention of graduates in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). The proposed changes include expanding the availability of H-1B visas and simplifying the application process, making it easier for talented individuals to stay and work in the US.

The H-1B visa

The H-1B visa is a nonimmigrant work visa that allows US employers to hire foreign workers with specialised skills for a specific period. These roles usually require at least a bachelor's degree. Common fields for H-1B visa holders include technology, finance, engineering, and architecture. The visa is particularly sought after by Indians aspiring to work in the US.

Proposed changes to the H-1B visa

The Keep STEM Graduates in America Act proposes several key changes:

— Increasing the number of H-1B visas available each year. The current cap is 65,000, set in 2023.

— Simplifying the application process to make it more accessible.

— Introducing more flexible extension policies to give graduates more time to find suitable employment and settle into their careers.

Impact on international business school students

The current cap and the complexities of the H-1B visa application process often force talented international students to leave the US after graduation. By making it easier for these graduates to stay, the US stands to benefit from their innovation and expertise. Indian tech professionals, who make up a large portion of H-1B visa applicants, are expected to benefit significantly from this legislation.

Support from Indian groups in the US

The Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies (FIIDS) has welcomed the bill. They appreciate Congressman Thanedar's efforts to retain foreign STEM graduates in the US by providing them an extension in Optional Practical Training, allowing them more time to find a job and settle before applying for an H-1B visa.

Shri Thanedar believes that every student deserves ample time to find employment and the best workspace for their talents. He supports this bill as a step towards a more equitable world and a stronger economy. "This bill is just one of many that I support because they bring us closer to a more equitable world while creating a more robust economy to the benefit of Americans and Michiganders," he said.