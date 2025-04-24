Thursday, April 24, 2025 | 09:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Let asset allocation, not price direction guess, guide decision on gold

Let asset allocation, not price direction guess, guide decision on gold

As gold scales Rs 1 lakh peak, investors are wondering whether to sell now and book profits or wait to see how the tariff wars play out. Here's a handy explainer on the best way forward

sell off
Premium

Whether to buy or sell at current levels should be decided based on the investor’s asset allocation. “A 10–15 per cent allocation to gold is optimal.

Sanjay Kumar SinghKarthik Jerome
5 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 9:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

With the yellow metal recently scaling the Rs. 1 lakh peak, even the most ardent gold bugs are in a quandary: Should they continue to invest, or is it time to sell and cash out? Experts say that instead of second-guessing gold’s direction, investors should let their asset allocation be the guide.
 
Positive drivers
 
The biggest driver of the current rally is policy uncertainty. “The imposition of tariffs and the current negotiations are an effort to change the world order as it existed. The dynamic changes that are taking place have led to a lot of uncertainty,” says Chirag Mehta,
Topics : buyers global markets sell-off asset details

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon