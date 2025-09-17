Wednesday, September 17, 2025 | 12:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Love, money, and SIPs: How couples can really build wealth together

Love, money, and SIPs: How couples can really build wealth together

A financial plan shared by advisor Vijay Maheshwari on LinkedIn shows how a couple earning a dual-income household ₹1.75 lakh a month decided to map their earnings with intention

mutual funds, SBI MF, HDFC MF, ICICI Prudential MF, Kotak MF, Axis MF, Nippon India MF, sponsor banks, AMFI, MF inflows

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 11:58 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Money can be a source of tension in relationships — or it can become a powerful tool for building a shared future. The difference often lies in how couples plan, communicate, and align their goals.
 
A financial plan shared by advisor Vijay Maheshwari on LinkedIn shows how a couple earning a dual-income household ₹1.75 lakh a month decided to map their earnings with intention:
 
₹70,000 goes towards living expenses, striking a balance between comfort and savings.
 
₹48,000 is committed to investments, ensuring their future grows as they live well today.
 
A steady ₹2,000 a month is set aside for emergencies — because life always has surprises.
 

Also Read

MF investments, mutual fund market, Association of Mutual Funds in India, Amfi

Equity Mutual Funds see 335% growth in 5 yrs; Small-Cap funds lead returns

NFO

The jolt that broke the silence: NFOs lift MF investor count in Julypremium

mutual funds, investments, InvITs, Reits

Mutual funds boom in small states: Nagaland, Mizoram outshine big markets

Equity MFs, Sebi, gold, silver, diversification, fund managers, mutual funds, investment strategy, asset allocation, comparison, precious metals

MF inflows surge 80% in July to ₹5.65 lakh cr; IT, PSU Banks lead buying

mutual funds, SIP inflows, lumpsum flows, investor additions, market volatility, NFOs, AUM, Nifty50, MF investors, equity schemes

DSP MF launches India's first Flexicap Quality-Only Index Fund: Details

 
On the investment front, they’ve diversified smartly:
 
₹10 lakh in debt funds brings stability and acts as a cushion.
 
₹21.6 lakh in equity SIPs creates long-term growth potential.
 
With a 10-year SIP strategy, these projections are conservative — yet powerful. By staying consistent and letting compounding do the heavy lifting, this couple is well on their way to long-term financial independence. 
₹1,75,000 combined income mapped carefully across essentials and investments.
 
The Real Secret?
 
It’s not just about the numbers. It’s about:
 
Communication – openly discussing money without judgment.
 
Planning – setting shared goals and revisiting them regularly.
 
Consistency – sticking with the plan, even when markets fluctuate.
 
So the next time you sit down with your partner, ask: Are we building wealth together, or just spending side by side?
 
 Disclaimer: Mutual fund investments are subject to market risks. Read all scheme-related documents carefully before investing. Past performance may or may not be sustained in the future.

More From This Section

flexi-cap funds, stock market trading, AUM, Mutual Funds

₹10,000 monthly SIP turns into ₹1.8 cr: 22-Yr journey of Canara Robeco Fund

trading

Margin trading: Track trades, set stop-losses, focus on quality stockspremium

car sales, passenger vehicle

Should you cancel car loan you just took for GST benefit: experts weigh in

Unified Payments Interface, UPI

UPI's new high-value transaction limits kick in today: Here's what changes

Banks, property, housing, real estate, market, buildings, cityscape, skyline

Noida-Gurugram FAR relaxation: Will more supply hurt flat investors?

Topics : SIP Mutual funds

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 11:58 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayVMS TMT IPOWorld Athletics Championship 2025Top Stocks To BuyPM Modi 75th BirthdayLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon