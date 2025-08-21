Thursday, August 21, 2025 | 01:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Mutual funds boom in small states: Nagaland, Mizoram outshine big markets

Mutual funds boom in small states: Nagaland, Mizoram outshine big markets

Contribution of growth-oriented equity-based schemes remained the maximum at 54.56% followed by debt-oriented schemes and liquid schemes which contributed 13.20% and 14.64% respectively.

mutual funds, investments, InvITs, Reits

mutual funds, investments, InvITs, Reits

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 1:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The domestic mutual fund industry continued its growth momentum in July 2025, with the Average Assets Under Management (AAUM) rising 19.01% year-on-year (YoY) and 2.96% month-on-month (MoM), according to the latest industry data, analysed by ICRA Analytics. The growth spanned across categories, with equity-oriented schemes leading the charge.
 
Equity Schemes Lead the Pack
 
Equity-based schemes remained the top contributor, accounting for 54.56% of total AAUM, followed by liquid schemes at 14.64% and debt-oriented schemes at 13.20%.
 
Ladakh topped the list with 90.95% of its mutual fund investments in equity schemes, followed by Lakshadweep at 83.55%.
 
Maharashtra Dominates Industry Share
 

Also Read

Equity MFs, Sebi, gold, silver, diversification, fund managers, mutual funds, investment strategy, asset allocation, comparison, precious metals

MF inflows surge 80% in July to ₹5.65 lakh cr; IT, PSU Banks lead buying

mutual funds, SIP inflows, lumpsum flows, investor additions, market volatility, NFOs, AUM, Nifty50, MF investors, equity schemes

DSP MF launches India's first Flexicap Quality-Only Index Fund: Details

SIPs

Nuvama upbeat on AMCs, RTAs; backs HDFC AMC, Nippon Life, KFin; here's why

Markets, Stock market, sensex, stock market indices

DIIs pip FIIs in Indian stocks ownership, like BFSI: Motilal Oswal

mutual funds, SIP inflows, lumpsum flows, investor additions, market volatility, NFOs, AUM, Nifty50, MF investors, equity schemes

India's MF Industry explodes 7X in 10 Years-What investors are buying now

 
When it comes to absolute contribution, Maharashtra remained the hub of mutual fund investments, accounting for 40.64% of industry AAUM. It was followed by New Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka, and West Bengal. Collectively, the top five states made up more than 67% of total AAUM, highlighting concentration in India’s financial and metro hubs.
 
Small States, Big Growth
 
On a monthly basis, smaller states and union territories outperformed:
 
Mizoram saw the sharpest MoM growth at 11.94%.
 
Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Kerala followed with 5.90% and 5.06%, respectively.
 
On a yearly basis, however, Nagaland was the standout performer with an 84.43% rise in AAUM, while Dadra & Nagar Haveli also clocked a strong 45.99% YoY growth.
 
A Rare Decline in Lakshadweep
 
Interestingly, Lakshadweep was the only territory to see a fall in mutual fund AAUM, declining 41.82% YoY in July 2025. On the other end, Goa registered the slowest positive growth at 12.42% YoY. 
On a monthly basis, Mizoram witnessed the maximum growth in AAUM which stood at 11.94% followed by Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Kerala which grew 5.90% and 5.06%, respectively.
 
What This Means for Investors
 
The numbers reinforce three key trends for retail and institutional investors:
 
Equity appetite is rising – More investors are willing to ride market volatility for long-term wealth creation.
 
Tier-II and smaller states are catching up – Beyond metros, smaller geographies are showing rapid adoption of mutual funds.
 
Diversification matters – While equity dominates, debt and liquid funds continue to provide balance, especially in uncertain markets.
 

More From This Section

Life Insurance Corporation

Have a lapsed LIC policy? Company offers discounts on fees to get you back

SBI Card

SBI Card updates reward programme: Know what's being discontinued

online gaming

Fantasy Cricket, rummy, poker illegal? How gaming ban impacts your money

mutual fund, SIP

Fund review: HDFC Short term debt fund

mutual fund, SIP

Earnings recovery can revive value funds, invest with 5-year horizonpremium

Topics : SIP Mutual funds

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 1:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesBS Infrastructure Summit LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to BuyGold-Silver Price TodayVedanta Stock OutlookPixel Watch 4 and Buds 2a SpecsShreeji Shipping Global IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon