Luxury bed linen gains ground as better sleep becomes a wellness priority

The shift reflects a broader change in consumer behaviour. Just as people are spending more on ergonomic workspaces, air purifiers and fitness equipment, they are also investing in products that improve everyday living. Sleep, once taken for granted, is now widely recognised as one of the pillars of wellness. As a result, premium bed linen has moved beyond décor to become part of a larger lifestyle centred around better rest and healthier living.

What makes luxury bed linen a comfort-led purchase?

For brands in this space, luxury extends well beyond thread count and fine fabrics. It is about creating a sense of comfort, familiarity and wellbeing that transforms sleep into an experience. That philosophy lies at the heart of Chitranjali, a home-grown luxury home linen brand that combines traditional Indian hand block printing with contemporary design.

"Growing up, some of my fondest memories were of coming home after a long day and wrapping myself in a soft hand block-printed cotton quilt. Whether it was the heat of summer or the chill of winter, there was a certain comfort that only those quilts could provide," says Richa Rajya Laxmi, co-founder, Chitranjali. "It wasn't just about staying warm or cool—it was about feeling safe, at home, and completely at ease. Even today, I find that I sleep best when I have that familiar comfort around me. That feeling has stayed with me all my life."

Those childhood memories eventually inspired the brand. "For me, true luxury is when something becomes part of a family's everyday life and memories. If a quilt or a set of bed linen is the first thing you reach for at the end of a long day because it brings comfort, a sense of home and helps you sleep well, then it has served a purpose far beyond décor," she says.

A market built around wellness

Luxury bed linen forms part of the broader home textiles or soft furnishings category, which includes bedsheets, pillowcases, duvet covers, quilts, comforters, blankets, throws and bed runners, along with complementary products such as bath linen, curtains, cushions and table linen.

The market today spans established home furnishing brands such as D'Decor, Maspar, Welspun Living and Spaces, luxury labels including Sarita Handa, Good Earth, and Chitranjali, as well as international names such as Frette, Yves Delorme and Hästens. Increasingly, bed linen is being viewed not merely as a home furnishing purchase but as an investment in comfort, wellbeing and the overall sleep experience.

The growing interest in craft-led home textiles is also reflected in curated design showcases. At The Home Soirée – Festive Edit, held at Travancore Palace in August 2026, the spotlight is on India's living textile traditions interpreted for contemporary homes. Participating brands include Chitranjali, Fuchsia Homes & Linen, Casa Pop and several other design-led labels, reflecting the growing appetite for handcrafted luxury.

How much does premium bed linen cost in India?

Unlike mattresses, where consumers typically make a one-time investment, premium bed linen allows them to upgrade their sleep experience gradually. Premium cotton bedsheet sets from leading brands generally start between ₹4,000 and ₹8,000, while collections crafted from Egyptian cotton, European linen or designer collaborations can range from ₹10,000 to ₹30,000 and beyond. International luxury brands command significantly higher prices for complete bedding ensembles.

Artisanal brands occupy a different space. At Chitranjali, hand block-printed quilts are priced between ₹2,500 and ₹6,000. Fuchsia Homes & Linen, another design-led brand specialising in handcrafted home textiles, offers premium hand block-printed cotton bedsheets and dohars in the ₹3,000–₹8,000 range, with quilts and complete bedding ensembles positioned higher.

According to Renuka Raichand, founder of Fuchsia Homes & Linen, luxury today can no longer be defined by thread count alone- "Today's consumers are looking for a combination of natural fibres, craftsmanship, thoughtful design and, most importantly, comfort. We believe luxury lies in how a product feels and performs over time. We work with 100 per cent cotton and traditional hand block printing because these offer breathability, durability and authenticity that machine-made products cannot replicate."

Why does layered bedding define bedroom luxury?

Interior designers say clients are paying far greater attention to bedding than they did a decade ago. A beautifully designed bedroom can instantly lose its sense of luxury if the bed itself fails to deliver on comfort.

According to Sachin Gupta, founder and principal designer of Beyond Designs, premium bed linen has become an essential part of the overall design narrative- "Luxury today is no longer defined by what you see alone, it is equally about what you feel. Bed linen has become one of the most important elements in shaping that experience," he says.

Clients today increasingly ask for Egyptian cotton, fine European linens, oversized duvets and layered bedding inspired by luxury hotels, Gupta notes. However, bedding is never treated as an isolated purchase. "It is curated as part of the larger design narrative, ensuring it complements the homeowner's palette and personality," he says.

Gupta believes the most valuable investments in a luxury bedroom are often the least visible. "Furniture may define the room, but luxury is created by everything that surrounds it," according to him. "It is the layering of textures, refined fabrics, perfectly balanced lighting, a comfortable ambient temperature, subtle fragrance and acoustic calm that transforms a beautiful bedroom into a truly luxurious one."

Beyond the thread count

The premium bed linen market is also being shaped by changing consumer priorities. Buyers are increasingly viewing high-quality bedding as an investment in sleep wellness rather than simply another home furnishing purchase. The desire to recreate the comfort of a five-star hotel at home is driving demand for crisp cotton sheets, plush duvets and layered bedding. Natural materials such as Egyptian cotton, long-staple cotton, linen, organic cotton and bamboo are gaining popularity for their breathability, softness and durability. At the same time, there is renewed appreciation for artisanal craftsmanship, with hand block printing, quilting, embroidery and traditional weaving techniques finding favour alongside contemporary aesthetics. Sustainability, ethical sourcing and coordinated bedroom collections are also becoming important purchase considerations.

Raichand believes consumers are becoming far more intentional about what they bring into their homes.

"Bedrooms are increasingly being viewed as wellness spaces, so breathable materials, comfort and timeless design are becoming key purchase drivers. We also expect greater appreciation for handcrafted textiles as consumers look for provenance and individuality rather than mass-produced designs," she says

Rajya Laxmi agrees. "The premium bedding market is moving away from the idea that luxury has to be extravagant. People are looking for products that feel personal, are beautifully made and genuinely improve their quality of life. The future lies in natural fibres, thoughtful design, sustainability and products that become part of a family's everyday rituals."

What makes children's bedding different from adult bed linen?

The emphasis on comfort and natural materials becomes even more critical when the sleeper is a child. The GWD Kids Nursery Bedding Collection includes fitted crib sheets, quilts, lightweight summer dohars, bolsters and coordinated bedding sets, with prices beginning at around ₹2,500 for fitted crib sheets and complete nursery collections ranging from ₹8,550 to ₹12,100.

According to Sonali Jain, founder of GWD Kids, children's bedding is fundamentally different from adult bed linen. "Size is only the beginning," she says. "A baby's skin is significantly thinner and more permeable than an adult's, so everything that comes into contact with it matters much more," she points out. While adults often use polycotton blends or chemically finished fabrics, nursery bedding brands like GWD Kids work with long-staple GOTS-certified organic cotton and avoid unnecessary finishing treatments.

"Breathability is critical because babies cannot regulate body temperature the way adults can," Jain explains. "That is why we use a 300 thread count. Softer isn't always about going higher. For babies, it's about achieving the right balance — soft enough, breathable enough and cool enough for our climate."

She believes luxury nursery bedding should go beyond an organic label. "Parents today want to know what the fabric is made of, how it is processed and who made it. Babies are the world's most serious sleepers. If there is one place where thoughtful choices matter, it is there."

Why is bed linen becoming a marker of everyday luxury?

Luxury has traditionally been measured by what people could see: a statement sofa, designer lighting or an iconic piece of art, all of which were typically aimed more at the visitor than the resident. Increasingly, however, consumers are investing in what they themselves can feel. A restful night's sleep, breathable natural fabrics, artisanal craftsmanship and the quiet comfort of a thoughtfully made bed are becoming the new markers of everyday luxury.