Merchants advised to switch providers for UPI payments amid Paytm curbs

The RBI’s statements suggest it will not limit customers' ability to withdraw money from their PPB account

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recently imposed significant restrictions on Paytm Payments Bank (PPB), an associate company of One97 Communications (Paytm). These restrictions, according to the central bank, are due to “continued material supervisory concerns in the bank, warranting further supervisory action”.

Risks faced by Paytm’s UPI’s customers

People using Paytm’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) service for payments may not be hit too hard by the RBI’s measures.

If you are a customer, you might have a wallet, a PPB account, or another bank account linked to your Paytm UPI handle. After February 29, you will not be able to add money