Moratorium to refund: Reforms in health insurance you must know about

One prerequisite for fulfilling the vision of insurance for all by 2047 is trust. Customers’ concern about whether an insurer will honour their claim needs to be addressed. To make health insurance accessible and reliable, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) issued a master circular on May 29, 2024.

“The master circular introduced by IRDAI encourages insurers to adopt customer-centric policies. A focus on customer satisfaction can positively impact insurance penetration. It will lead to a UPI-like movement – deeper penetration and higher adoption – within the health insurance ecosystem,” says S Prakash, managing director/chief executive officer