Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Moratorium to refund: Reforms in health insurance you must know about

Be meticulous with disclosures during policy purchase despite lowering of moratorium period

Life insurance
Premium

India's insurance regulator has announced reforms in health insurance. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Sanjay Kumar Singh New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2024 | 8:23 PM IST
One prerequisite for fulfilling the vision of insurance for all by 2047 is trust. Customers’ concern about whether an insurer will honour their claim needs to be addressed. To make health insurance accessible and reliable, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) issued a master circular on May 29, 2024.

“The master circular introduced by IRDAI encourages insurers to adopt customer-centric policies. A focus on customer satisfaction can positively impact insurance penetration. It will lead to a UPI-like movement – deeper penetration and higher adoption – within the health insurance ecosystem,” says S Prakash, managing director/chief executive officer
Topics : IRDAI Health Insurance Personal Finance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 06 2024 | 8:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveElection Results LIVE UpdatesLok Sabha Elections Winners ListRahul GandhiGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon