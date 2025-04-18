Friday, April 18, 2025 | 03:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Motor insurance: Driving with expired licence can lead to claim rejection

Motor insurance: Driving with expired licence can lead to claim rejection

While a 30-day grace period is available for licence renewal, the Motor Vehicles Act of 2019 clearly states that driving with an expired licence is not permitted-even if renewal is pending

Driving, Drive
Premium

Driving with an incorrect licence type can also invalidate a claim. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Sanjeev Sinha
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2025 | 2:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has ruled that an insurance claim may be lawfully denied if the driver of the insured vehicle did not hold a valid driving licence at the time of the accident.
 
In the case under review, the complainant’s vehicle—insured with National Insurance Company—was involved in an accident during the policy period. The vehicle was completely damaged, and the driver died. The insurer rejected the claim on the grounds that the driver’s licence had expired.
 
The District Commission in Guna, Madhya Pradesh, had directed the insurer to pay 75 per cent of the claim amount.
Topics : Motor insurance driving licences driving licence cards insurance plans

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon