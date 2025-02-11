Business Standard

Tuesday, February 11, 2025 | 11:34 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / MP disburses 21st installment of Laadli Behna Yojana: How to check status

MP disburses 21st installment of Laadli Behna Yojana: How to check status

Scheme guarantees a monthly sum of Rs 1,250 to women of poor households

Mohan Yadav

Mohan Yadav

Ayush Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 11:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The 21st installment of the Madhya Pradesh government’s Ladli Behna Yojana, a monthly financial scheme for women, was released on February 10. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visited Sonkatch in Dewas district to transfer funds to beneficiaries' accounts.
 
About Ladli Behna Yojana:
 
The Ladli Behna Yojana puts Rs 1,250 directly into bank accounts through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system. This assistance supports various needs, including education and household expenses.

Also Read

The Ministry for Skill Development has completed talks with stakeholders on the government scheme announced in the FY25 Budget to upgrade 1,000 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and is drafting guidelines before seeking Cabinet approval, a senior

Union Cabinet approves Rs 8,800 crore to boost Skill India Programme

Premiumexports

Lending a helping hand: New support schemes for small exporters on cards

Voters at a polling station in Agartala on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

MP, Karnataka, Maharashtra among states seeing higher women voter turnout

PremiumEV, ELECTRIC VEHICLE

Govt to switch on massive subsidy to supercharge EV infrastructure

SBI, State Bank Of India

State Bank of India unveils two new schemes to boost deposit mobilisation

 
Eligibility criteria:
 
Age: Women aged between 21 and 60 years.
 
Residency: Permanent residents of Madhya Pradesh.
 
Marital status: Married, widowed, divorced, or abandoned women.
 
 
Income: Annual family income should be below Rs 2.5 lakh.
 
If any member of the applicant’s family is an income taxpayer, then she will be ineligible under the scheme.
 
What documents are required for Ladli Behna Yojana?
 
Family Samagra ID
 
Individual Samagra ID
 
Aadhaar Card
 
Aadhaar-linked DBT-enabled Bank Account (in the applicant’s name)
 
Mobile Number (registered and active, as OTP verification is required during the online application process)
 
Note: the family is defined as the husband, wife, and their dependent children, as mentioned in the Family Samagra ID.
 
How beneficiaries can check the 21st installment status of the Ladli Behna Yojna
 
Go to Ladli Behna Yojana's official website.
 
On the homepage, select 'application & payment status' to track your installments.
 
Provide your application number or member overall number in the required field.
 
Enter the Captcha code displayed on the screen.
 
Beneficiary will receive a one-time password (OTP) on your registered mobile number.
 
Enter the OTP to proceed.
 
Click on the 'Search' button to view your payment details.
 
Beneficiary will see whether their installment has been credited, along with transaction details.
 
Beneficiaries also receive SMS notifications on their registered mobile numbers regarding their installment status.

More From This Section

immigration

Unregistered agents sending Indians abroad risk jail: Know the law

Microfinance, mutual fund

Mutual fund investments: Which is better, starting SIP at top or bottom?

PremiumSIP, Mutual fund

Value funds: Invest for style diversification, with 7-year horizon

real estate construction building

Delhi ranks 6th globally for luxury home price growth, 6.7% rise in Q4

Senior Citizens

No penalty on FD closure, cyber insurance: IDFC FIRST Bank lures elderly

Topics : scheme women Madhya Pradesh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 11:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEUS Indian Deport controversyJEE Mains results 2025 DateSolarium Green Energy IPO allotmentBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon