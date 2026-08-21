Multiple insurance policies? Here's how coverage, claims and payouts work

Having more than one insurance policy is common. An individual may have employer-provided health insurance, a personal health policy, life insurance and separate cover for assets such as a car. But holding multiple policies does not necessarily mean a person can claim multiple times for the same loss.

The key distinction is between benefit-based insurance, such as life insurance, and indemnity-based insurance, such as most health and general insurance policies. The way a claim is settled depends largely on this difference.

“There is no general prohibition on an individual holding multiple insurance policies,” said Siddharth Singhal, head of health insurance at Policybazaar. He added that multiple policies can be useful when they serve different financial protection needs.

Multiple policies, but different claim rules

Life insurance generally pays a pre-defined benefit when the insured event occurs. Therefore, if a person has several valid life insurance policies, the nominee can generally claim the applicable death benefit under each policy.

“Each policy represents a separate contractual obligation,” Singhal said. If the insured person dies, the nominee can claim under each valid policy, subject to its respective terms and conditions.

Rakesh Kumar, founder of Square Insurance, said the same principle applies to multiple life policies because life insurance is generally a benefit-based contract.

For example, if Rahul has two life insurance policies of Rs 50 lakh each, his nominee could potentially receive Rs 1 crore if both policies are active and the death claims are admissible.

Health insurance works differently. It generally reimburses eligible medical expenses rather than paying a fixed amount simply because a medical event has occurred.

Two health policies do not mean double claim

Suppose a policyholder has two health insurance policies and incurs an admissible hospital bill of Rs 5 lakh. The amount does not automatically get split equally between the two insurers.

The policyholder can generally choose one policy for the initial claim. If the entire admissible expense cannot be settled because of the sum insured, deductible, co-payment or other applicable conditions, the balance may be claimed from the second policy, subject to its terms.

“For example, if the first policy can settle Rs 3 lakh of the admissible Rs 5 lakh claim, the remaining eligible amount can be claimed under the second insurer,” Singhal said.

Kumar said the policyholder should disclose the existence of the other health policy to the insurers and provide accurate information about the claim, including hospital bills and other documents.

He gave a similar example: if Policy A has Rs 3 lakh of available coverage and Policy B has Rs 5 lakh, an admissible Rs 5 lakh hospital expense could, depending on the applicable terms, be met through Rs 3 lakh from Policy A and the remaining eligible Rs 2 lakh from Policy B.

However, the policyholder cannot legitimately recover Rs 5 lakh from each insurer for the same Rs 5 lakh expense.

Multiple life policies: When can claims be denied?

Having several life policies does not by itself prevent the nominee from claiming under each policy. But the policies must be valid and the claim must satisfy their respective conditions.

“The key issue is not whether the person has multiple policies, but whether the policies were validly issued and the claim meets their respective terms and conditions,” Singhal said.

Kumar pointed out that insurers can examine whether the policy was active, premiums had been paid and whether there was material fraud, misrepresentation or non-disclosure.

Section 45 of the Insurance Act, 1938 is relevant to challenges involving misstatement, concealment or fraud, subject to the statutory conditions, he said.

For instance, if Priya has three life policies of Rs 25 lakh, Rs 50 lakh and Rs 1 crore, her nominee could potentially receive Rs 1.75 crore if all three policies are valid and the death claims are admissible.

What policyholders should watch out for

Having multiple policies can increase protection, but only when the policyholder understands how the covers work together. Kumar identified several common mistakes:

Not disclosing existing policies: Relevant existing insurance should be disclosed whenever the insurer asks for such information.

Assuming overlapping policies mean double benefits: Two health policies cannot normally be used to recover more than the actual admissible medical expense.

Ignoring waiting periods and exclusions: A condition covered under an older policy may not necessarily be covered immediately under a newer policy.

Buying additional cover without checking how it works: Employer health insurance, personal health insurance and super top-up policies may respond differently and have different deductibles and conditions.

Failing to maintain documents: Policy schedules, renewal details, medical records, hospital bills and claim correspondence should be kept organised.

Singhal also cautioned policyholders against looking at the sum insured alone. Two policies with the same sum insured can offer very different protection because of exclusions, deductibles, co-payments, room-rent limits and other conditions.

More policies do not automatically mean better insurance. The value of multiple covers depends on whether they fill genuine gaps, whether their terms complement each other and whether the policyholder has made complete disclosures.

“Having multiple insurance policies is quite common, but people often assume that having more policies automatically means more benefits. The real issue is understanding how the policies work together,” Kumar said.

For policyholders, that means checking the terms before buying another policy, disclosing existing covers when required, understanding exclusions and waiting periods, and keeping all policy and claim documents in order. These steps can matter as much as the amount of cover itself.