No ads, only movies: PVR INOX launches ad-free screenings in metros

Tired of the pre-show and interval advertisements during your cinema outings? PVR INOX on Wednesday announced that it would offer an ad-free viewing experience at its luxury properties across several major cities.

"The decision comes after considering consumer feedback collected via advanced social listening tools. Movie-goers have expressed their desire to immerse themselves in films without the disruption of third-party advertisements, which often detract from the immersive film experience," PVR INOX said in a press release.

With advertisements no longer slicing into screening time, PVR INOX plans to schedule additional screenings per day. This could attract more viewers and increase ticket sales.

"We are excited to introduce the ad-free viewing experience in our luxury cinemas," said Renaud Palliere, Chief of The Luxury Collection and Innovation at PVR INOX.

"By eliminating pre-show and interval advertisements, we aim to create a conducive environment where audiences can fully immerse themselves in the magic of storytelling on the big screen," he added.

Where will the ad-free experience be available?

The ad-free service will initially be available in select luxury screens in cities like Delhi, Gurugram, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Pune. Notable properties include PVR Director’s Cut at Ambience Mall, both in Delhi and Gurugram, and Forum Rex Walk in Bengaluru. Other venues such as INOX Insignia at various upscale locations and the soon-to-be-opened Director’s Cut in Kopa Mall, Pune, will also provide this premium service.

The price of a ticket for luxury screen theatres ranges from Rs 800 to Rs 1,200.