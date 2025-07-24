Thursday, July 24, 2025 | 01:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
No App? No problem. Zerodha brings mutual fund investing to WhatsApp

No App? No problem. Zerodha brings mutual fund investing to WhatsApp

This initiative empowers investors to buy, sell, and track their mutual fund investments with just a few taps, eliminating the need for a separate application.

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 1:03 PM IST

Imagine starting your SIP or checking your mutual fund portfolio with the same ease as texting a friend. That’s what Zerodha Fund House is promising with its latest innovation—a seamless, app-like mutual fund investment journey right inside WhatsApp.
 
 Zerodha Fund House has launched a visual, tap-based investing experience on WhatsApp, allowing users to invest, track, and manage mutual funds without downloading a separate app. The interface is built to be intuitive, eliminating the need to navigate cumbersome text-based chatbots or switch between apps.
 
At a time when most mutual fund investors are juggling multiple apps, logins, and dashboards, Zerodha’s new WhatsApp-based service lets investors:
 
 
Start Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs)
 
Make lump-sum investments

Track existing mutual fund portfolios
 
Complete KYC and onboarding for first-time investors
 
All of this happens inside WhatsApp, making it feel less like managing finances and more like a casual conversation—just with bigger financial benefits.
 
As Vishal Jain, CEO of Zerodha Fund House, puts it, "This isn't just a new feature; it's a new way to think about managing your investments: conversational, intuitive, and always at your fingertips."
 
This move is not just a UI change—it’s part of a growing shift toward “conversational finance.” Much like how UPI made payments as easy as a tap, the WhatsApp interface for mutual funds could make investing second nature.
 
Vaibhav Jalan, CBO of Zerodha Fund House, explains: “We wanted to provide an interface that is instantly familiar and comfortable. By creating an app-like experience, we’ve built something that users can navigate visually and intuitively.”
 
The WhatsApp investing platform is only available to KYC-verified users, ensuring security and regulatory compliance. 
 
How to Get Started
To begin, just WhatsApp “Hi” to +91-98453 35486, and follow the tap-friendly prompts. First-time users can complete onboarding within minutes. No downloads, no paperwork, no jargon.
 

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 1:02 PM IST

