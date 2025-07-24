No App? No problem. Zerodha brings mutual fund investing to WhatsApp

Imagine starting your SIP or checking your mutual fund portfolio with the same ease as texting a friend. That’s what Zerodha Fund House is promising with its latest innovation—a seamless, app-like mutual fund investment journey right inside WhatsApp.
Zerodha Fund House has launched a visual, tap-based investing experience on WhatsApp, allowing users to invest, track, and manage mutual funds without downloading a separate app. The interface is built to be intuitive, eliminating the need to navigate cumbersome text-based chatbots or switch between apps.
At a time when most mutual fund investors are juggling multiple apps, logins, and dashboards, Zerodha’s new WhatsApp-based service lets investors:
Start Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs)
Make lump-sum investments
Also Read
Track existing mutual fund portfolios
Complete KYC and onboarding for first-time investors
All of this happens inside WhatsApp, making it feel less like managing finances and more like a casual conversation—just with bigger financial benefits.
As Vishal Jain, CEO of Zerodha Fund House, puts it, "This isn't just a new feature; it's a new way to think about managing your investments: conversational, intuitive, and always at your fingertips."
This move is not just a UI change—it’s part of a growing shift toward “conversational finance.” Much like how UPI made payments as easy as a tap, the WhatsApp interface for mutual funds could make investing second nature.
Vaibhav Jalan, CBO of Zerodha Fund House, explains: “We wanted to provide an interface that is instantly familiar and comfortable. By creating an app-like experience, we’ve built something that users can navigate visually and intuitively.”
The WhatsApp investing platform is only available to KYC-verified users, ensuring security and regulatory compliance.
How to Get Started
To begin, just WhatsApp “Hi” to +91-98453 35486, and follow the tap-friendly prompts. First-time users can complete onboarding within minutes. No downloads, no paperwork, no jargon.