Where money flows: 54% of India's retail space goes to apparel, F&B in 2025

Where money flows: 54% of India's retail space goes to apparel, F&B in 2025

Of net retail absorption of over 2 Mn sq. ft. across top 7 cities in H1 2025, apparel brands leased nearly 33% and F&B leased 21%; entertainment zones leased 16%, home & lifestyle brands 11%

malls

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

India’s retail landscape is undergoing a transformation, as consumer preferences evolve in real time—and so are retail brands’ expansion strategies. According to fresh research by ANAROCK, apparel and food & beverage (F&B) brands together accounted for 54% of the total 2 million sq. ft. retail space leased in the first half of 2025 across India’s top seven cities. This marks a significant jump from their combined 37% share in 2023.
 
However, the deeper story lies in the shifting weight within these categories.
 
“Apparel, though still the top leasing category, has seen a consistent dip in its share—from 42% in FY19 to 37% in FY25. We expect this to decline further to 32% by FY30,” said Anuj Kejriwal, CEO & MD, ANAROCK Retail.
 
 
In contrast, F&B continues its steady upward march, growing from 8% in FY19 to 12% in FY25, with a projected share of 16% by FY30.
 
The dip in apparel leasing mirrors a broader trend affecting other value-driven retail categories such as hypermarkets. These segments are increasingly being squeezed by the twin forces of traditional e-commerce and fast-growing quick commerce platforms.

Retailers, especially in fashion and grocery, now face the challenge of competing with doorstep delivery, broader choices, and dynamic pricing. As a result, the focus is shifting towards experience-oriented, high-engagement categories.
 
Categories offering more than just products—such as F&B, beauty and wellness, jewellery, and sports—are seeing significant traction. Jewellery leasing, for instance, rose from a mere 2% in FY19 to 5% in FY25, and is projected to rise further to 13% by FY30.
 
Kejriwal notes, “From an asset-use perspective, these brands bring in aspirational value and repeat footfalls. They help malls transform into experience-led destinations.”
 
Break-up of Retail Leasing in H1 2025
Of the total net absorption of 2 million sq. ft. across top seven cities in H1 2025:
 
Apparel brands leased 33%
 
F&B brands took up 21%
 
Entertainment zones accounted for 16%
 
Home & lifestyle brands made up 11% 
Of net retail absorption of over 2 Mn sq. ft. across the top 7 cities in H1 2025, nearly 33% was leased by apparel brands, 21% by F&B brands, 16% by entertainment zones, and 11% by home & lifestyle brands.
 
Unlike previous generations who swore by brand loyalty and peer recommendation, today’s consumers value convenience, emotional resonance, and personalization. They’re more likely to engage with brands that offer a digital-first experience and align with their beliefs around sustainability, innovation, and individuality.
 
“We’re seeing a clear shift towards quick, customized, value-rich experiences that are increasingly influenced by digital platforms and social media,” Kejriwal explained. “Retail success now lies in tapping into the aspirations of India’s tech-savvy, fast-paced consumers.”
 
“Retailers must rethink how their spaces serve the customer. It’s not about square footage anymore, but about strategic engagement,” added Kejriwal.
 
Key points to know:  
  • Of net retail absorption of over 2 Mn sq. ft. across top 7 cities in H1 2025, apparel brands leased nearly 33% and F&B leased 21%; entertainment zones leased 16%, home & lifestyle brands 11%
  • Beauty & wellness, F&B, sports, and jewellery gaining major traction in malls on the back of high-value consumption trend
  • Jewellery held a 2% leasing share in FY19 which rose to 5% in FY25, projected to reach 13% in FY30
  • E-commerce impact - despite currently having maximum share, apparel leasing declining - from 42% in FY19 to 37% in FY25, projected to reach 32% by FY30
  • Conversely, F&B leasing share increased from 8% in FY19 to 12% in FY25, to touch 16% in FY30
 

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

