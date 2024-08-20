Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / No need for tax clearance certificate for most travelling abroad: CBDT

No need for tax clearance certificate for most travelling abroad: CBDT

Only specific cases are required Income-tax Clearance Certificate, clarifies the Central Board of Direct Taxes

INCOME TAX

Photo: Shutterstock

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2024 | 9:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The recent amendment to Section 230(1A) of the Income-tax Act, 1961, does not require all Indian citizens to obtain an income-tax clearance certificate (ITCC) before travelling to other countries, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has said in clarification issues in response to widespread misinformation.

According to CBDT, the amendment, introduced through the Finance (No. 2) Act, 2024, only incorporates references to the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act, 2015 (the 'Black Money Act'). 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"This insertion has been made to also cover the liabilities under the Black Money Act in the same manner as the liabilities under the Income-tax Act,1961 and other Acts dealing with direct taxes for the purpose of Section 230(1A) of the Income-tax Act,1961," said CBDT in the statement.

 

Also Read

Tax

Check high-value cash transactions at hotels, hospitals: CBDT to I-T Dept

income tax itr taxation

ITR filing deadline on July 31: Extension uncertain; all you need to know

Tax

Taxpayers can opt for 'Vivad se Vishwas' scheme from Dec 31: CBDT chairman

airtel bharti airtel

Bharti Airtel bags multi-yr contract from CBDT to provide network solutions

Ravi Agrawal

Our decisions affect nation's economy: New CBDT chief to I-T officials

Topics : CBDT Central Board of Direct Taxes Income tax collection

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 20 2024 | 9:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySaraswati Saree Depot listingKolkata Doctor rape-murder case LIVEMpox Virus UpdatesPOCO Pad 5GKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon