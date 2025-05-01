Thursday, May 01, 2025 | 12:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Mumbai property registrations hit 7-year April high, avg price is Rs 1.6 cr

Mumbai property registrations hit 7-year April high, avg price is Rs 1.6 cr

Jan. to April saw record 52,896 property registrations in Mumbai, against 48,819 in corresponding period in 2024 - up 8% annually

Mumbai real estate, Mumbai housing

Photo: Bloomberg

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
4 min read Last Updated : May 01 2025 | 12:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Defying global economic headwinds and geopolitical uncertainty, Mumbai’s real estate market has reached record levels of property registrations in the first four months of 2025. According to data from the Maharashtra State Revenue Department and IGR (Inspector General of Registration), a total of 52,896 properties were registered between January and April 2025, surpassing the 48,819 registrations recorded during the same period in 2024 — an 8% year-on-year growth.
 
The state government also saw a significant 21% jump in revenue, collecting approximately Rs 4,633 crore in the first four months of 2025, compared to INR 3,836 crore during the same timeframe last year. 
In terms of registration numbers, 52,896 properties were registered in the city in the first four months of 2025, against 48,819 in the same period last year. This is an 8% jump this year over 2024.
 
Source: Anarock  
April 2025 alone set a seven-year record for property registrations in that month, with 13,080 properties registered — up from 11,648 in April 2024, marking a 12% annual increase. The revenue generated in April 2025 was around Rs 1,115 crore, about 5% higher than last year’s April revenue collection. 
A deeper analysis reveals that April 2025 recorded the highest number of property registrations in this month over the past seven years (since 2019), with over 13,080 properties registered. The revenue collected April 2025 stood at approximately INR

The average ticket size of registered properties for the January to April period stood at Rs 1.57 crore, with March 2025 witnessing a notable peak at Rs 1.86 crore, signaling a strong uptick in high-value property transactions. 
Considering that housing sales remained tepid in across MMR (including Mumbai) in Q1 2025, the spate of registrations in the first four months of the year is remarkable. As per ANAROCK Research, Q1 2025 saw approx. 21,930 units sold in Mumbai - about 28% less than in Q1 2024.
 
"“A key factor behind the surge in property registrations in this period is the record-breaking activity in March, when 15,501 properties were registered. This spike came close on the heels of the announcement of a 3.9% hike in Maharashtra's ready reckoner rates for FY26. March 2025 marked the highest property registrations in the past three years. Prior to this, the highest figures were recorded in December 2020 with 19,581 registrations, and March 2021 with 17,728 registrations," said Anuj Puri, Chairman of Anarock.  
Average ticket price of properties in Jan. to April period at INR 1.57 Cr; in March alone at INR 1.86 Cr., indicating sales of high-ticket priced homes
 
“Further analysis of the property registrations data and demand trends from January to April shows that the average ticket price of sold homes was INR 1.57 Cr, reminiscent of 2023 and 2024, when it was INR 1.56 Cr,” says Puri. “In the corresponding period in 2021, the average ticket price was significantly lower at INR 1.02 Cr. Thus, it witnessed a 54% jump between Jan-April 2021 and Jan-April 2025. In short, 2025 continues to record higher sales of pricey homes than in the more affordable categories.” 
Meanwhile data analysed by Knight Frank revealed that properties worth over Rs 2 crore contributed to 25 per cent of total registrations, from 22 per cent in April 2024. In contrast, affordable housing, which includes properties worth up to Rs 50 lakh, recorded a consistent proportion of 14 per cent, indicating stable demand across the price range.
 
Smaller homes, generally under 1,000 sq ft, continued to be the favourite among home buyers. Yet mid-range units between 1,000 and 2,000 sq ft had a steady 14 per cent market share, and those above 2,000 sq ft accounted for 3 per cent of the market, reflecting that aspirational buyers continue to look for sprawling living areas.
 
Dhaval Ajmera, director, Ajmera Realty, described April as one of the best months in a decade. He attributed this to increasing buying power and an increased desire for lifestyle enhancements. “Micro-markets such as Versova, Borivali, and Ghatkopar are witnessing multi-fold growth,” he added.
           

