May 2025 tax filing & compliance deadlines: What's due, when, and by whom

May is a month of tax deadlines for individuals, employers, financial institutions and other organisations. Here’s a role-wise breakdown of each deadline set by the Income-Tax Department.
May 7, 2025
What’s due
- Deposit of TDS/TCS for April 2025
- Uploading Form 27C declarations for April
Who must act
- Employers and other deductors: Ensure all tax deducted or collected in April is deposited to the government account by May 7. Late payment attracts interest at 1.5 per cent per month.
- Buyers (Form 27C declarants): Submit any lower-withholding declarations (Form 27C) to your seller or collector; sellers/collectors must upload these declarations to the department’s portal by this date.
May 15, 2025
What’s due
- Issue TDS certificates for March deductions under Sections 194-IA (property), 194M (contractors), and 194S (specified persons)
- Furnish Form 24G for government offices (April’s TDS/TCS paid without challan)
- Quarterly TCS statement for January–March quarter
- Form 3BB by stock exchanges/recognised associations (April trades with modified client codes)
Who must act
- Specified deductors (property buyers, contractors, designated persons): Issue March TDS certificates to payees.
- Government offices: File Form 24G if April’s TDS/TCS was deposited without production of a challan.
- Collectors of TCS: Submit Q4 (January-March) TCS statement.
- Stock exchanges and recognized associations: Report April transactions with altered client codes via Form 3BB.
May 30, 2025
What’s due
- Challan-cum-statement for April TDS under Sections 194-IA, 194-IB, 194M, 194S
- Issue TCS certificates for Q4 FY25
- Section 285B statement for FY25
Who must act
- All deductors under the above sections: File your challan-cum-statement for April deductions.
- TCS collectors: Provide Q4 certificates to buyers to help them claim credits.
- Applicable deductors (e.g., NRE bank branches): Furnish the annual statement under Section 285B.
May 31, 2025
What’s due
- Quarterly TDS statement for January-March quarter
- Trustee return for approved superannuation fund contributions
- Form 61A (SFTR) and Form 61B (CRS)
Who must act
- Employers & other deductors: Submit Q4 TDS statement.
- Trustees of superannuation funds: File returns of tax deducted on employee contributions.
- Reporting financial institutions
Form 61A: Statement of reportable transactions for FY25
Form 61B: Annual CRS account statement for calendar year 2024