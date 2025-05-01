Thursday, May 01, 2025 | 12:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / May 2025 tax filing & compliance deadlines: What's due, when, and by whom

May 2025 tax filing & compliance deadlines: What's due, when, and by whom

From TDS/TCS filings to Form 61A/B submissions: know what's due, when, and who must act. Stay compliant to avoid penalties

Income Tax Department, CBDT

Image: X@incometaxdelhi

Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 01 2025 | 12:42 PM IST

May is a month of tax deadlines for individuals, employers, financial institutions and other organisations. Here’s a role-wise breakdown of each deadline set by the Income-Tax Department.

May 7, 2025

What’s due

  • Deposit of TDS/TCS for April 2025 
  • Uploading Form 27C declarations for April

Who must act

  • Employers and other deductors: Ensure all tax deducted or collected in April is deposited to the government account by May 7. Late payment attracts interest at 1.5 per cent per month. 
  • Buyers (Form 27C declarants): Submit any lower-withholding declarations (Form 27C) to your seller or collector; sellers/collectors must upload these declarations to the department’s portal by this date.

May 15, 2025

What’s due

  • Issue TDS certificates for March deductions under Sections 194-IA (property), 194M (contractors), and 194S (specified persons) 
  • Furnish Form 24G for government offices (April’s TDS/TCS paid without challan) 
  • Quarterly TCS statement for January–March quarter 
  • Form 3BB by stock exchanges/recognised associations (April trades with modified client codes)

Who must act

  • Specified deductors (property buyers, contractors, designated persons): Issue March TDS certificates to payees. 
  • Government offices: File Form 24G if April’s TDS/TCS was deposited without production of a challan. 
  • Collectors of TCS: Submit Q4 (January-March) TCS statement. 
  • Stock exchanges and recognized associations: Report April transactions with altered client codes via Form 3BB.
 

May 30, 2025

What’s due

  • Challan-cum-statement for April TDS under Sections 194-IA, 194-IB, 194M, 194S 
  • Issue TCS certificates for Q4 FY25 
  • Section 285B statement for FY25

Who must act

  • All deductors under the above sections: File your challan-cum-statement for April deductions. 
  • TCS collectors: Provide Q4 certificates to buyers to help them claim credits. 
  • Applicable deductors (e.g., NRE bank branches): Furnish the annual statement under Section 285B.

May 31, 2025

What’s due

  • Quarterly TDS statement for January-March quarter 
  • Trustee return for approved superannuation fund contributions 
  • Form 61A (SFTR) and Form 61B (CRS)

Who must act

  • Employers & other deductors: Submit Q4 TDS statement. 
  • Trustees of superannuation funds: File returns of tax deducted on employee contributions. 
  • Reporting financial institutions
Form 61A: Statement of reportable transactions for FY25
 
Form 61B: Annual CRS account statement for calendar year 2024

First Published: May 01 2025 | 12:42 PM IST

