Bengaluru's Rs 10 cr+ home market hits Rs 1,000 cr sales milestone in FY25

Bengaluru's Rs 10 cr+ home market hits Rs 1,000 cr sales milestone in FY25

The Rs 10-Rs 12 crore price bracket saw the highest sales, with demand coming largely from CXOs, startup founders, high net-worth individuals (HNIs), and globally mobile Indians.

Photo: Shutterstock

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : May 01 2025 | 12:37 PM IST

Bengaluru’s luxury housing market has hit a new high, with sales of homes priced at Rs 10 crore and above jumping 59% in FY2024–25 to a record Rs 1,000 crore, according to a new report by India Sotheby’s International Realty (ISIR) and real estate data firm CRE Matrix.
 
In terms of the number of units sold, 78 luxury homes were purchased during the year, compared to 51 homes in the previous fiscal.
 
The Rs 10–Rs 12 crore price bracket saw the highest sales, with demand coming largely from CXOs, startup founders, high net-worth individuals (HNIs), and globally mobile Indians. Many are buying not just for living but also as a strategic investment.
 
 
“Bengaluru’s luxury housing market has entered a new league. Buyers today are investing in a lifestyle as much as a home,” said Ashwin Chadha, CEO of ISIR. 
This is the first time Bengaluru has crossed the Rs 1,000 crore mark in luxury housing sales in a single financial year, added Abhishek Kiran Gupta, CEO of CRE Matrix.
 
Hotspots and Driving Factors

The Hebbal area led the luxury housing boom, accounting for 22% of the total sales value and 19% of total units sold in FY25.
 
Real estate developers say that better infrastructure, metro expansion, and Bengaluru’s growing corporate presence are key factors driving the surge.
 
“Locations like Varthur and Gunjur are becoming increasingly popular due to their connectivity to tech hubs,” said Umesh Gowda HA, Chairman of Sanjeevini Group.
 
Darshan Govindaraju of Vaishnavi Group highlighted that apart from NRIs, ESOP-rich tech professionals and investors seeking capital gains are now entering the luxury housing space.
 
Anjana Sastri of Sterling Developers added that high rental yields, IT growth, and lifestyle aspirations are making Bengaluru a top choice for premium housing. 
Commenting on the report, Madhusudhan G, Chairman and Managing Director of Sumadhura Group, said the housing demand in Bengaluru is strongly driven by improvement in infrastructure, including expansion in the metro rail network.
 
Real estate developer Sanjeevini Group Chairman and Founder, Umesh Gowda HA, said, "Bengaluru has witnessed a remarkable demand in luxury homes. The ever-expanding corporate presence, with record leasing activity and rising incomes, has shifted demand to this category. Micro markets like Varthur and Gunjur, owing to their connectivity to tech hubs, have emerged as a preferred residential destination." 
   

First Published: May 01 2025 | 12:37 PM IST

