No Will, shared inheritance? How a release deed can settle property rights

A family member’s signature on a form to remove their name from land records does not necessarily mean they have surrendered their inheritance. For legal heirs dealing with inherited property, the distinction between giving up ownership rights and changing revenue records can determine whether a property dispute resurfaces years later.

A recent Bombay High Court ruling highlighted the importance of establishing whether a legal heir has genuinely relinquished their share in ancestral property. The case also underlines why families should understand when a relinquishment deed, also called a release deed, is required and why informal arrangements can lead to prolonged litigation.

The dispute involved a woman who gave up her share in ancestral land in favour of her son, while her daughter retained her inheritance rights. The brother could not claim his sister’s share merely because their mother had relinquished hers.

What is a relinquishment deed?

A relinquishment deed is a legal document through which a person gives up their share in a property in favour of another co-owner or legal heir. It is commonly used when a person dies without leaving a Will and the heirs decide to consolidate ownership in the hands of one or more family members.

For instance, if a man dies without a Will, leaving behind his wife and two daughters, the daughters may relinquish their shares in favour of their mother. This can help the family consolidate ownership without requiring the property to remain jointly held.

“A relinquishment deed affecting rights in immovable property requires registration,” says Siddharth Batra, advocate, Supreme Court of India.

The deed must identify the property, specify the share being surrendered and record the beneficiary in whose favour the rights are relinquished. The person executing it must have the legal capacity to do so and must act voluntarily.

Yasmin Carnac, advocate at DM Harish & Co. LLP, says the deed must comply with Section 17 of the Registration Act, 1908, and applicable state stamp duty requirements.

Is a deed always necessary?

The answer depends on the nature of the property, the arrangement between family members and the applicable state law.

In the Bombay High Court case, the distinction was between an oral relinquishment of rights in ancestral joint family property and a written instrument surrendering ownership rights.

Raheel Patel, partner at Gandhi Law Associates, says the court held that a coparcener could relinquish a share in ancestral property orally, with registration becoming necessary when the relinquishment was reduced to writing.

However, this principle should not be treated as a blanket exemption from documentation. The person claiming that an oral relinquishment took place must establish it with clear evidence. The position may also differ across states.

Basudeb Biswas, advocate and real estate lawyer, cautions that courts in states such as Gujarat, Karnataka and Chhattisgarh have stressed the need for registration when rights in immovable property are released through a written instrument.

Families should therefore avoid assuming that an oral arrangement recognised in one state will necessarily be accepted elsewhere.

Why removing a name from land records is not enough

One of the most important distinctions is between mutation and ownership.

Mutation refers to updating revenue records to reflect changes in the possession or ownership particulars recorded for administrative purposes, including land revenue collection. A mutation entry does not, by itself, create or extinguish ownership rights.

“In Shekhar Shankar Joshi v. Anita Arun Bhave, the High Court has rightly drawn a firm legal boundary between administrative mutation processes and the substantive transfer of proprietary rights,” says Kartik Lunia, associate at Accord Juris.

He explains that an affidavit submitted merely to remove a name from revenue records cannot automatically be treated as a valid relinquishment deed.

This means a legal heir whose name has been removed from land records may still have a claim to the property if they have not legally surrendered their rights.

For buyers and lenders, relying solely on mutation entries or affidavits can also create risks when checking a property's title.

What precautions should families take?

A registered relinquishment deed can reduce uncertainty by clearly recording the parties' intentions and the rights being surrendered. Stamp duty and registration charges depend on the applicable state law, and concessional rates may be available for transactions among specified relatives.

Before signing, family members should check the following:

Identify the property clearly: Include the property's full description and the share being relinquished.

Confirm voluntary consent: The person giving up the share should understand the legal consequences and act without coercion.

Check stamp duty and registration: Follow the applicable state requirements and register the deed with the jurisdictional Sub-Registrar where required.

Keep supporting documents: Preserve the deed, identity documents and relevant property-title records.

Obtain legal advice: Check whether the arrangement concerns ancestral joint family property, property inherited without a Will or property governed by a Will.

Biswas advises families to use a registered release deed rather than rely on informal arrangements, particularly when the transaction affects immovable property. He also warns prospective buyers against accepting name-deletion affidavits as proof that an heir has surrendered their share.

Does a registered Will eliminate the need for a deed?

A registered Will does not automatically make a relinquishment deed necessary, nor does it guarantee that a Will cannot be challenged.

A Will specifies how a person's assets should pass after death. Where a valid Will leaves property to a named beneficiary, other heirs do not ordinarily need to execute release deeds merely because they are not receiving that property under the Will.

However, registration does not conclusively establish the Will's validity. It may still be challenged on grounds such as fraud, undue influence, lack of testamentary capacity or suspicious circumstances.

Shweta Tungare, cofounder of LawTarazoo, says the Bombay High Court ruling reinforces the importance of evidence when a family member is alleged to have surrendered ancestral property rights. A signature used merely to amend revenue records should not automatically be interpreted as giving up an inheritance.

Document property arrangements properly rather than depend on verbal understandings. A carefully drafted and registered deed, where required, can help prevent disputes over ownership from continuing for years.