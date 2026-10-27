₹6.5 cr for a Tonino Lamborghini home? Gurugram project sells out 1st phase
Luxury homes at ₹4.5 Crore+: Tonino Lamborghini project in Gurugram moves to Phase 2
Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
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Signature Global has sold out Phase 1 of its Tonino Lamborghini Residences project in Gurugram in less than three months, the developer said in a statement on Tuesday, as demand for branded luxury housing gathers momentum in India. The company is preparing to launch Phase 2 of the project in collaboration with the Italian lifestyle brand.
The project, located in Sector 71 along the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR), will comprise 812 premium residences across the two phases, with the second phase expected to have approximately the same number of units as the first. The homes are planned in 3, 4 and 4.5 BHK configurations.
The announcement marks the first residential real estate project in India associated with the Tonino Lamborghini brand. The project is spread across approximately 12.40 acres and forms part of Signature Global’s larger SG SPR Estate development.
What will a home cost?
Property portals currently indicate prices in the range of roughly ₹4.5 crore to ₹6.5 crore, although Signature Global has not disclosed an official price list for the upcoming Phase 2 launch.
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Square Yards lists indicative prices of ₹4.71 crore for a 3 BHK apartment of 2,050 sq ft and ₹6.21 crore for a 4 BHK apartment of 2,700 sq ft.
Five towers planned with Italian design theme
The project comprises five towers, planned with a ground-plus-41-floor configuration, and a low-density design with four residences per core. The design team includes Handel Architects of New York as principal architect, Bose Brothers Architects as executive architect and Carlos Rossi for interiors. The project’s design direction is led by Angela Krieger, creative director of Tonino Lamborghini Total Living.
The developer said the design concept, described as “Vertical Village”, will combine landscaped green spaces with a connected shared area called the “Social Ribbon”. The project also carries an IGBC Platinum rating, according to the company.
The location on SPR provides connectivity to the Dwarka Expressway, NH-48, Golf Course Road and Indira Gandhi International Airport. The wider SG SPR Estate also includes a 25-acre commercial business district being developed in collaboration with RMZ Corporation.
Branded residences gain traction
Branded residences pair a residential development with a recognised luxury, hospitality or lifestyle brand, typically using the brand’s design identity and service or lifestyle positioning to differentiate the project from conventional housing.
In a statement, Signature Global founder and chairman Pradeep Kumar Aggarwal said the Phase 1 sell-out reflected demand for globally inspired, design-led homes. Tonino Lamborghini founder and president Tonino Lamborghini said the milestone represented recognition of the brand’s vision and its entry into India’s residential market.
"As per a recent Savills report, nearly 25 ultra-luxury branded residential projects in India are expected to be completed by 2032, and India features among the world’s top 10 branded residential markets. We believe we are well placed to lead this shift. By combining Tonino Lamborghini’s Italian design heritage and Total Living philosophy with our development expertise, we are building a residential address that truly stands apart on Southern Peripheral Road. As we move to Phase 2, we remain committed to delivering the same standard of design, quality and experience," said Aggarwal.
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Topics : Real Estate News
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First Published: Oct 27 2026 | 4:51 PM IST