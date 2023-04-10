close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Not liable to pay tax? Submit Form 15G/15H right away to avoid TDS

If your income exceeds 15G/15H limit but you qualify for tax deduction at a lower rate, use Form 13

Bindisha Sarang Mumbai
tax cut, corporate, taxes, india inc, company, firms, revenue, loss, profit, credit
Premium

Non-resident Indians (NRIs) can’t avail the benefit of these forms. Those who fail to submit these forms can claim the amount when filing their ITR and seek a refund

4 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2023 | 6:30 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

April is the ideal time to plan your tax strategy for the new financial year. Taxpayers can, for instance, avoid tax deducted at source (TDS) on interest income from fixed deposits (FDs) using Form 15G or 15H. You can also claim exemption from filing an income tax return (ITR) by submitting Form 12BBA.
Forms 15G and 15H
The Income-Tax (I-T) law allows taxpayers to receive certain income (interest, dividends, rent, and insurance commissions) without TDS deduction. Forms 15G and 15H are self-declaration forms that can be submitted by individuals to banks and other financial institutions to avoid TDS on certain types of income. Pratyush Miglani, managing partner, MVAC, says, “Individuals who are not liable to pay income tax can submit these forms.” These are individuals whose incomes are below the basic exemption limit in the new fiscal year and hence have nil tax liability.
Or

Also Read

PAN-Aadhar link to ITR filing: Complete these 5 financial tasks by March 31

Common ITR form will make tax-filing easier, reduce time taken, say experts

CBDT extends last date for filing TDS for non-salaried individuals

No TDS on remunerations, salaries or commission paid to partners: ITAT

CBDT proposes common ITR with focus on crypto assets declaration

Begin tax planning at start of financial year to avoid cash crunch later

Small savings schemes: Pay heed to return, taxation, and lock-in

A snapshot of car loan interest rates offered by various firms with details

Fund pick: DSP Midcap Fund

Skilling the smart way: Selecting the right online course for your career

Topics : TDS | tax | Personal Finance | Financial planning

First Published: Apr 10 2023 | 6:22 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Bank of America clients withdraw $2.3 bn from US stocks of all sizes

New York stock Exchange
2 min read

Indian companies to see higher interest burden in FY24 against FY22: Report

Office, Companies
3 min read

HDFC Bank to raise up to Rs 50,000 crore through bonds in FY24

HDFC
2 min read

Corporates stare at 25% jump in financing cost this fiscal: Report

investment, personal finance
3 min read

Here's how to check EPF passbook balance online or via SMS, missed call

EPF, EPF website
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

HDFC Bank says it will raise $6 billion in debt over next one year

HDFC Bank
1 min read

HDFC Bank to raise up to Rs 50,000 crore through bonds in FY24

HDFC
2 min read

ICICI Bank to offer EMI facility for UPI transactions above Rs 10,000

ICICI Bank
3 min read

Here's how to check EPF passbook balance online or via SMS, missed call

EPF, EPF website
3 min read

Loan securitisation up by a healthy 41% to Rs 1.8 trn in FY23: Icra

Illustration: Binay Sinha
3 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon