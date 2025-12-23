NPS withdrawal norms: Fund access comes with onus to manage longevity risk

The National Pension System (NPS) has undergone wide-ranging reforms that alter how investors accumulate, access, and manage retirement savings. The changes introduce greater flexibility and control but also place the onus on investors to manage longevity and inflation risks.

Lump-sum withdrawal raised to 80 per cent

Non-government subscribers can now withdraw up to 80 per cent of their retirement corpus as a lump sum at the age of 60, compared with 60 per cent earlier. Subscribers must use the remaining 20 per cent to purchase an annuity.

“The revised rule enhances liquidity at retirement by allowing greater access to funds.