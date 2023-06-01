Opportune time to diversify internationally as US indices recover

Funds focused on the United States (US), which many Indian investors have allocated to in their international portfolios, appear to be on a comeback trail. Technology-heavy indices, which suffered significant losses in 2022, are at the forefront of this revival.
Year-to-date, the Motilal Oswal NASDAQ-100 Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) (up 30.9 per cent) and the Mirae Asset NYSE Fang+ ETF (up 62.1 per cent) have led the bounce back. These funds had posted negative returns of 25.8 per cent and 33.5 per cent, respectively, in 2022.
Funds based on broader indices, such as the Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund and the Navi US Total Stock Market Index Fund of Fund (FoF) had experienced smaller declines in 2022 and have consequently risen more moderately YTD: 9.8 per cent and 9.3 per cent, respectively.
