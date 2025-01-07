Business Standard

Tuesday, January 07, 2025 | 01:52 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / PAN card scam: PIB alerts India Post Payments Bank account holders

PAN card scam: PIB alerts India Post Payments Bank account holders

Avoid opening email attachments or clicking on unfamiliar links. Regularly update your passwords, avoid interacting with fake customer care numbers, and verify the authenticity of banking communicatio

hack, Cyber Crime, Scam

hack, Cyber Crime, Scam(Photo: Shutterstock)

Ayush Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 07 2025 | 1:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) customers are reportedly receiving messages claiming that their bank accounts have been blocked for not updating their PAN card details. These messages contain a link prompting users to update their PAN information. However, the Press Information Bureau's (PIB) Fact Check team has confirmed that these messages are fraudulent, and India Post does not send such notifications.
 
What did the PIB say?
 
Claim: The customer’s India Post Payments bank account will be blocked within 24 hours if their Pan card is not updated.

Also Read

Pan card

PAN 2.0 targeted for fraud: How to protect yourself from misinformation

Pan card

How to apply for PAN card reprint with QR code: Steps-by-step guide

Pan card

Your child needs PAN card for various purposes: Here is how to get one

Pan card

No need to apply for new PAN cards: 11 FAQs on PAN 2.0 system explained

PAN card

PAN 2.0 explained: Is your current PAN card without QR code invalid?

 
#PIBFactCheck: “This claim is #Fake @IndiaPostOffice never sends any such messages Never share your personal & bank details with anyone,” PIB Fact Check team stated in a social media post.
 
 
Overview of the scam
 
The scam primarily involves fraudsters posing as bank representatives or government officials, who contact individuals claiming that their PAN is linked to illegal activities or that they need to update their details for compliance purposes. Victims are often coerced into providing sensitive personal information, including their PAN, bank account details, and other identification documents. Once the scammers obtain this information, they can carry out unauthorised transactions or even open fraudulent accounts in the victim's name.
 
IPPB had shared tips on safeguarding your finances through secure digital banking practices in a social media post.
 
“Regularly update passwords, avoid fake customer care numbers, monitor your accounts, and avoid suspicious links. Be cautious with public Wi-Fi, and always verify the authenticity of banking communications. Your financial security matters, stay informed and bank smart!”
 
How to remain protected? 
 
Beware of suspicious emails: Avoid opening email attachments or clicking on unfamiliar links. Cybercriminals often disguise malicious content to access your personal and financial details.
Scrutinise details: Check file extensions, look out for typos, grammatical mistakes, and too-good-to-be-true offers. These could be signs of phishing attempts.
 
Handle password-protected files cautiously: Such files may hide viruses or tools designed to steal your passwords and compromise your device.
 
Strengthen your security: Regularly update your passwords, avoid interacting with fake customer care numbers, and verify the authenticity of banking communications.
 
Stay vigilant online: Monitor your accounts for unusual activity, avoid suspicious links, and exercise caution when using public Wi-Fi networks.
 

More From This Section

Credit Card, Debit Card, cards

Earn up to Rs 3,000 cashback on RuPay card purchases abroad until Jan 29

H1B visa, US visa, passport, H-1B

H-1B visa reforms from Jan 17: Faster processing, simpler F-1 transitions

India offers visa-on-arrival facility to citizens of United Arab Emirates

India launches new e-visas for foreign students: Here's how they work

To enhance its equity exposure and earn a greater income for its nearly 70 million subscribers, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is slated to take a call on reinvesting 50 per cent of the redemption proceeds of exchange-traded funds

Value Research explains time-tested formula to making more wealth in 2025

mutual fund

Budget 2025: Your guide to AMFI's 15 mutual fund proposals for investors

Topics : Pan card Scam finance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 07 2025 | 1:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVECapital Infra Trust IPONepal earthquake TodayQuadrant Future Tek IPOHMPV cases LIVE updatesIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon