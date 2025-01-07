Business Standard

Tuesday, January 07, 2025 | 12:03 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Earn up to Rs 3,000 cashback on RuPay card purchases abroad until Jan 29

Earn up to Rs 3,000 cashback on RuPay card purchases abroad until Jan 29

To avail this offer, RuPay cardholders must activate their RuPay JCB Global Card for international use by contacting their bank via branch banking, phone, mobile, or net banking services

Credit Card, Debit Card, cards

Ayush Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 07 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

RuPay cards are currently offering a limited-time special cashback offer scheme for international card holders. This scheme is for both RuPay credit and debit cardholders, allowing users to earn up to Rs 3,000 in cashback on purchases made abroad. This initiative was launched by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to enhance the experience of Indian travelers shopping internationally and is valid until January 29, 2025.
 
Cashback details 
 
Under this promotion, RuPay JCB credit and debit cardholders can enjoy a 25 per cent cashback on all point-of-sale (PoS) transactions at merchants that accept RuPay cards in select countries, including Japan, Singapore, Indonesia, and the Philippines. Notably, there is no minimum transaction amount required to qualify for this cashback offer, making it accessible for a wide range of purchases.
 

Also Read

Thomas Cook India Group

Travel firm Thomas Cook India partners with NPCI to launch RuPay forex card

HMPV, disease, illness, health

Health Secy meets states, asks them to raise public awareness on HMPV

IIT Roorkee

GATE 2025: Admit Card released at official website, check steps to download

Jensen Huang, Founder & CEO, Nvidia

Nvidia CEO unveils robot training tech, Toyota deal, new gaming chips

Earthquake

LIVE news: 53 dead, over 60 injured after multiple earthquakes strike Tibet

 
To take advantage of this offer, customers must ensure that their RuPay JCB Global Card is activated for international transactions. This can be done by contacting their issuing bank through various channels such as phone banking or mobile banking. It is important to note that transactions that are incomplete, declined, or fraudulent will not be eligible for cashback.
 
The maximum cashback, which will be credited in Indian Rupees is capped at Rs 3,000 per transaction. Over the entire scheme period, a single card can earn up to Rs 15,000 in total cashback. There is no minimum transaction amount required to qualify for the cashback. Please note that the offer is non-transferable and cannot be negotiated.
 
Participating countries
 
The cashback offer applies to purchases made in several countries where RuPay JCB cards are accepted. These include:
 
Japan
 
Singapore
 
Indonesia
 
Philippines
 
Thailand
 
Vietnam
 
Malaysia
 
Sri Lanka
 
USA
 
Spain
 
How to avail cashback
 
To avail this cashback offer, users should follow these steps:
 
Activate your card: Ensure your RuPay JCB Global Card is activated for international transactions by contacting your bank.
 
Make eligible transactions: Use your card for purchases at participating merchants in the specified countries.
 
Wait for cashback credit: The cashback amount will be credited back to your account within 60 days after the transaction period ends.

More From This Section

H1B visa, US visa, passport, H-1B

H-1B visa reforms from Jan 17: Faster processing, simpler F-1 transitions

India offers visa-on-arrival facility to citizens of United Arab Emirates

India launches new e-visas for foreign students: Here's how they work

To enhance its equity exposure and earn a greater income for its nearly 70 million subscribers, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is slated to take a call on reinvesting 50 per cent of the redemption proceeds of exchange-traded funds

Value Research explains time-tested formula to making more wealth in 2025

mutual fund

Budget 2025: Your guide to AMFI's 15 mutual fund proposals for investors

rbi

RBI's new 15-day credit reporting rule: What it means for your credit score

Topics : RuPay RuPay cards finance Today News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 07 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVECapital Infra Trust IPONepal earthquake TodayQuadrant Future Tek IPOHMPV cases LIVE updatesIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon