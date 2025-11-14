Friday, November 14, 2025 | 05:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Partial hospital bill payout: Boost policy cover to secure full claims

Partial hospital bill payout: Boost policy cover to secure full claims

In particular, avoid room rent caps that lead to proportionate deduction

health insurance, insurance
premium

IRDAI flags that high claim settlement ratios conceal frequent partial payouts driven by room rent caps, sub-limits, co-pays, and exclusions. Experts urge customers to decode policy clauses carefully.

Karthik Jerome New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 5:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) chairman, Ajay Seth, recently highlighted a gap in health insurance claim settlement: while most claims are approved, the amounts paid are often lower than customers expect. 
“High claim settlement ratios (CSRs) can mask the fact that settled amounts may be much lower than what customers claim. CSR counts approvals but does not reflect the actual amount paid,” says Manju Dhake, head – insurance advisory practice, 1 Finance. 
Partial settlements typically result from policy conditions. “Health insurance policies frequently include clauses such as co-payments, room rent caps, sub-limits on treatments, exclusions for
Topics : IRDAI Hospital Your money Personal Finance Health Insurance Insurance Sector
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon