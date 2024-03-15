Sensex (    %)
                             
Paytm gets a lifeline with third-party license: What this means for you

The third-party application provider license will allow Paytm to facilitate payments through the UPI network, akin to how PhonePe and Google Pay operate

Paytm will now partner with other banks (like Axis, HDFC, SBI, YES Bank) to process UPI transactions. Photo: Reuters

Paytm on Thursday was granted a third-party application provider license by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), just a day before the deadline for Paytm Payments Bank to cease its operations. The license offers Paytm's customers a means to continue using its app for payments following the shutdown of Paytm Payments Bank on March 15.

What does this mean for you?
Paytm app continues for payments: You can still use the Paytm app to make UPI payments even though their banking arm, Paytm Payments Bank, is shutting down.


Behind the scenes change: Paytm will now partner with other banks (like Axis, HDFC, SBI, YES Bank) to process your UPI transactions instead of their own bank

For most users, it's seamless: You shouldn't notice a big difference. Keep using the Paytm app for UPI payments like usual

Possible migration in future: Paytm might need to move your existing UPI ID (yourname@paytm) to a new bank account in the future

Overall, this license ensures you can continue using Paytm for UPI payments

First Published: Mar 15 2024 | 9:51 AM IST

