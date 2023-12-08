Sensex (0.44%)
69824.12 + 302.43
Nifty (0.34%)
20972.15 + 71.00
Nifty Midcap (-0.09%)
44456.55 -38.45
Nifty Smallcap (-0.62%)
6729.95 -42.15
Nifty Bank (0.40%)
47029.40 + 188.00
Heatmap

RBI hikes UPI limit for hospital, educational payments: What does it mean?

RBI MPC: In another key announcement related to digital payments, Governor Shaktikanta Das proposed to hike the e-mandate for recurring payments to Rs 1 lakh from the current Rs 15,000

UPI, PayNow, UPI-PayNow linkage

Illustration: Binay Sinha

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2023 | 12:24 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India on Friday raised the UPI payment limits to Rs 5 lakh from Rs 1 lakh earlier. While making the announcement, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said that it will allow consumers to make higher UPI payments for education as well as medical purposes.

During the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) announcement, Das said, "The limit for various categories of UPI transactions has been reviewed from time to time. It is now proposed to enhance the UPI transaction limit for payment to hospitals and educational institutions from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh per transaction."
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

He added, "This will help the consumers to make UPI payments of higher amounts for education and healthcare purposes."

"The announcement of the increased UPI payment limit is a welcome move, signalling a positive shift in the dynamics of financial transactions. This strategic decision holds the potential to bring about a transformative impact, especially in the context of healthcare." said Jyoti Prakash Mahapatra, chief financial officer (CFO), Ruby Hall Clinic.

"By starting with this elevated UPI payment limit, both patients and hospitals stand to benefit significantly, as it addresses existing challenges in a new era of seamless and efficient transactions. As per expectation, the UPI payment domain will boost in solving the frequent issues faced."

What are the current UPI transaction limits?


According to the official website of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), the UPI transaction limit for normal payments is up to Rs 1 lakh per transaction. For some specific categories of transactions in UPI, like capital markets, collections, insurance, and foreign inward remittances, the transaction limit is up to 2 lakh.

For Initial Public Offering (IPO) and Retail Direct Scheme, the limit is up to Rs 5 lakh per transaction.

E-mandate for recurring payments raised to Rs 1 lakh

In another key announcement related to digital payments, RBI Governor Das proposed to hike the e-mandate for recurring payments to Rs 1 lakh from current Rs 15,000 for mutual funds, insurance premiums and credit card payments.

Also Read

RBI MPC: Repo rate kept unchanged at 6.5%, FY24 GDP estimate hiked to 7%

RBI Policy: With unanimous vote, MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

RBI MPC: Repo rate decision by Governor Das today; here's what to expect

RBI MPC meet LIVE: Inflation is top priority of policy committee, says Das

'Stop this tragedy immediately': World reacts to blast at Gaza hospital

RBI policy: EMIs won't go up immediately, housing bull run to continue

RBI policy: Depositors can continue to enjoy high FD rates for now

Chart: Room rates in India hit new peak , averaged Rs 6,869/ day in FY2023

All about property transfer, insurance ULIPs: Top personal finance stories

Loan EMIs to rise! Ahead of RBI decision, HDFC Bank hikes MCLR


"E-mandates for making payments of a recurring nature have become popular among customers," Das said.

"Under this framework, an additional factor of authentication (AFA) is currently required for recurring transactions exceeding Rs 15,000. It is now proposed to enhance this limit to Rs 1 lakh per transaction for recurring payments of mutual fund subscriptions, insurance premium subscriptions and credit card repayments."

The number of e-mandates registered currently stands at 85 million, processing nearly Rs 2,800 crore of transactions per month. 

"The system has stabilised, but in categories such as subscription to mutual funds, payment of insurance premium and credit card bill payments, where the transaction sizes are more than Rs 15,000, a need to enhance the limit has been expressed as adoption has been lagging," the RBI said in its statement on development and regulatory policies. 

"It is, therefore, proposed to exempt the requirement of AFA for transactions up to Rs 1 lakh for the following categories, viz., subscription to mutual funds, payment of insurance premium and payments of credit card bills. The other existing requirements such as pre and post-transaction notifications, opt-out facility for user, etc. shall continue to apply to these transactions. The revised circular will be issued shortly."


Topics : Reserve Bank of India UPI transactions UPI United Payments Interface NPCI RBI Online payments Online Payment e payment mobile payment BS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 08 2023 | 11:45 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveRBI MPC Meet LiveRBI Repo RateAdani GreenTata GroupDelhi Air QualityGold-Silver Price TodayRBI monetary policy announcement

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 yearsVedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon