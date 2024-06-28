Business Standard
PFRDA to begin same-day settlement for NPS subscribers from July 1

Representational image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2024 | 10:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority has permitted T+0 settlement for National Pension System (NPS) subscribers effective July 1.
NPS contributions received by the Trustee Bank until 11 am (T) on any settlement day will be invested on the same day and the subscribers will get the benefit of same-day NAV (Net Asset Value), PFRDA said in a statement.
Hitherto, contributions received by the Trustee Bank are invested on the next settlement day (T+1), meaning contributions received until the previous day are invested the following day, it said.
 
D-Remit contributions received by 9:30 am on any settlement day were already considered for same-day investment. Now, D-Remit contributions received till 11 am will also be invested on the same day with the applicable NAV, it said.
Points of Presence (PoPs), Nodal Offices, and NPS Trust for eNPS are advised by PFRDA to align their NPS operations as per revised timelines to benefit the subscribers in a time-bound manner, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 28 2024 | 10:45 PM IST

