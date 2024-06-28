Business Standard
Govt keeps small savings schemes' interest rates unchanged for Q2FY25

The interest rates for popular PPF and post office savings deposits scheme too have been retained at 7.1 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2024 | 6:22 PM IST

The government on Friday left the interest rates on various small savings schemes unchanged for the quarter beginning July 1, 2024.
"The rates of interest on various small savings schemes for the second quarter of FY 2024-25, starting from July 1, 2024, and ending on September 30, 2024, shall remain unchanged from those notified for the first quarter (March 1, 2024, to June 30, 2024) of FY 2024-25," said a finance ministry notification.
As per the notification, deposits under the Sukanya Samriddhi scheme will attract an interest rate of 8.2 per cent, while the rate on a three-year term deposit remains at 7.1 per cent.
The interest rates for popular PPF and post office savings deposits scheme too have been retained at 7.1 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively.
 
The interest rate on the Kisan Vikas Patra will be 7.5 per cent, and the investments will mature in 115 months.
The interest rate on the National Savings Certificate (NSC) will remain at 7.7 per cent for the July-September 2024 period.
Like the current quarter, the Monthly Income Scheme will earn 7.4 per cent for investors.
The government notifies the interest rates on small savings schemes, majorly operated by post offices and banks, every quarter.

First Published: Jun 28 2024 | 6:22 PM IST

