PNB RuPay debit cardholders will have to re-register on merchant websites

PNB RuPay debit cardholders will have to re-register on merchant websites

Process needs to be done again as company is strengthening its systems

Ayush Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2024 | 6:18 PM IST

Punjab National Bank (PNB) has said that all electronic mandates (e-mandates) for its Rupay Debit Cards have to be registered again on relevant merchant platforms or websites.
 

PNB said a system update has necessitated the step. “Kindly be informed that due to system upgradation, all E Mandates registered through PNB Rupay Debit Cards shall need to be re-registered on the merchant platform / website with immediate effect,” it said.
 
Understanding E-Mandates
 

E-mandates are electronic instructions that authorise merchants to automatically debit a specified amount from a customer’s bank account at regular intervals. The feature is useful for recurring payments such as utility bills, subscriptions, and loan repayments. Re-registration is needed due to PNB strengthening technology systems to improve transaction security and efficiency.
 
 
Steps for re-registration
 
Visit the merchant platform: Customers should log in to the website or app of the merchant where they initially registered their e-mandate.
 
Locate E-mandate section: Navigate to the section dedicated to managing payment methods or e-mandates.
 
Re-Register your card: Follow the prompts to enter your PNB RuPay Debit Card details and authorise the new mandate.
 
Confirmation: Ensure you receive confirmation of the successful re-registration from the merchant.
 
Are there any fees associated with re-registering E Mandates on PNB's system
 
There are no charges for re-registering e-mandates on PNB's system. Re-registering is particularly beneficial for customers who rely on automatic payments for various services such as utility bills, insurance premiums, and subscriptions.
 
How will the mandate be executed? 
 
At the defined date and frequency, the amount up to Rs 15,000 will be debited automatically without Additional Factor of Authentication. On the due date, please ensure to keep sufficient funds in your accounts to avoid failure, according to PNB website.

Topics : PNB

First Published: Oct 09 2024 | 6:18 PM IST

