Business Standard
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / RBI increases UPI limit for smooth payment transactions: Check revised caps

RBI increases UPI limit for smooth payment transactions: Check revised caps

During the RBI MPC announcement, Shaktikanta Das announced increased UPI transaction limits for UPI123Pay and UPI Lite wallet, a move aimed at boosting UPI adoption

UPI

UPI(Photo: Shutterstock)

Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2024 | 12:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday announced revised limits for popular digital payment solution Unified Payment Interface (UPI) from existing Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000.

Das, while announcing the Monetary Policy Committee’s (MPC) decision not to change the repo rate, said that the central bank has decided to enhance certain limits for various transactions. “It has been decided to enhance the per transaction limit in UPI123Pay from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000….it has been decided to increase the UPI lite wallet limit from Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000 and per transaction limit to Rs 500 from Rs 100.”

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 

The move is aimed at encouraging the wider adoption of UPI and make it more convenient and inclusive, Das added.

Which UPI limit is meant for your transactions?

User with UPI123Pay

The decision to revise the UPI limit for UPI123 pay is useful for the people using non-smart phone/feature phones. For this segment, the RBI has increased the existing payment limit to Rs 10,000. This feature is essentially used by people, who wish to make digital payments via UPI but lack internet connectivity. The consumers need to use their 4-6 digit transaction pins to facilitate their payments through this feature.

UPI Lite wallet

Users can now make up to Rs 5,000 payment by using their UPI Lite wallets. Earlier, this limit was capped at Rs 2,000. UPI Lite is like a digital wallet on your mobile devices that one can use for small transactions.

More From This Section

Loan, Home Loan, Money

RBI holds repo rate: Home loan borrowers face longer wait for EMI relief

Fixed Deposits

RBI policy: Lock in FDs now as interest rates expected to decline soon

Health insurance customers will face higher premiums as insurers implement hikes. HDFC Ergo General Insurance has recently raised premiums for its flagship product, Optima Secure. New India Assurance has also announced upcoming hikes across all its p

ManipalCigna Sarvah health insurance will cover expenses for organ donation

Pension

70 mn enrolled in Atal Pension Yojana: Key features, eligibility explained

US green card, US Passport, US immigration

Indian students face tax residency challenges in US amid H-1B applications


This payment system works without using the core banking infrastructure. UPI Lite permits users to store a balance limit (previously Rs 2,000). This balance (now revised to Rs 5,000) can be used by customers for small value transactions. Earlier, the per transaction limit for this system was Rs 100 but today, the RBI revised this limit to Rs 500.

The balance, once exhausted, can be refilled in the wallet by using the linked bank account.

During the announcement, Das said that MPC has decided to keep the repo rate unchanged for the 10th consecutive time at 6.50 per cent. Repo rates are understood to be lending interest rates for commercial banks.

Also Read

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

As RBI takes a 'neutral' stance, what do its monetary policy stances mean?

zomato, gig economy, delivery

Hiring surge in gig economy: 1 million jobs to boost this festive demand

Mayawati

Mayawati blames Haryana Jat voters for BSP's poll debacle, calls for change

Tata Power

Tata Power seeks Rs 21,000 crore wind turbine bids for 3 GW green push

Centre may clear acquisition of US MQ-9B Predator drones for $3.1 billion

Centre may clear acquisition of US MQ-9B Predator drones for $3.1 billion

Topics : Shaktikanta Das BS Web Reports UPI transactions UPI RBI MPC Meeting RBI rate cut RBI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 09 2024 | 12:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesAustralia Women vs New Zealand Women LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon