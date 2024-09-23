PNB fixes floor price of Rs 109.16 per share for its share sale via QIP

State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Monday fixed a floor price of Rs 109.16 per share for its share sale through qualified institutional placement (QIP).

The bank had taken board approval last year for raising up to Rs 7,500 crore via share sale in one or more tranches during 2024-25.

The board approved and adopted the preliminary placement document together with the application form in connection with the issue, PNB said in a regulatory filing.

It also approved the floor price Rs 109.16 per share based on the pricing formula as prescribed under Regulation 176 of the Sebi ICDR Regulations, it said.