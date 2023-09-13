Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (-0.09%)
67163.13 -58.00
Nifty (-0.02%)
19993.20 -3.15
Nifty Midcap (-3.07%)
40170.30 -1273.90
Nifty Smallcap (-4.27%)
5739.25 -256.15
Nifty Bank (-0.13%)
45511.35 -59.35
Heatmap

Post tax returns of FD rates still below FY24 inflation expectation of 5.4%

If an investor in the 30% tax bracket invests Rs 10 lakh in a bank FD that fetches 8% per annum interest, her earnings would be Rs 80,000. Post-tax, the earnings will further reduce to Rs 56,000

Banks

Sunainaa Chadha New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2023 | 9:14 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Usually, people invest in fixed deposits ( FD) looking at the headline FD interest rates and the comfort of guaranteed returns. However, most of them don't calculate the post-tax FD rates which in most periods (especially for those in higher tax brackets) is not able to beat inflation. Data analysed by FundsIndia shows that even though FD Rates of large banks have increased in the recent past, post-tax returns are still below the fiscal year 2024 inflation expectation of 5.4 per cent. 

largebanks


Most of the time, it is not possible to beat the retail inflation through bank fixed deposits. However, bank FDs are risk-free and are insured up to Rs 5 lakh per account per person by DICGC.

Currently, the interest rate is around 7.5% p.a. on fixed deposits. For a deposit of Rs 1,00,000, one will earn an interest of Rs 7,500. If the deposit holder is in the slab of 30%, he would need to pay a tax of Rs 2,340 leaving him a net interest of Rs 5,160. This is effectively an interest rate of 5.16%. With the inflation hovering around 5.5%, the effective interest rate of 5.16% doesn't beat the inflation.  

Given the above, the fixed deposits don't offer any significant benefits to taxpayers in 30 per cent or higher slabs.

"Fixed deposits are a great instrument with guaranteed returns and low risk. They offer great benefits for people who want a certainty of return. However, they have never been a great instrument for beating inflation, especially for those in the higher tax bracket. While the interest rates closely track the inflation rates, i.e., the interest rates rise when the inflation increases and vice versa, after considering the tax impact, the net interest earned is always lower than the inflation," said Ankit Jain, Partner, Ved Jain & Associates.
 "Banks are not under pressure to increase FD rates as they are able to comfortably attract deposits from investors despite the lower post-tax returns. The behavioural comfort of investors with guaranteed returns, the simplicity of the product and the safety factor (up to Rs 5 lakhs insured by RBI) works in favour of FDs," said Arun Kumar, VP and Head of Research, FundsIndia.

 Investors can opt for A-rated corporate bonds 

A-rated corporate bonds:  Many A-rated corporate bonds can provide a 10-11% annual yield compared to 7-8% annual interest on FD.

"If an investor in the 30% tax bracket invests Rs 10 lakh in a bank FD that fetches 8% per annum interest, her earnings would be Rs 80,000. Post-tax, the earnings will further reduce to Rs 56,000. If she invests the same money in an A-rated corporate bond that yields 10% annual coupons, she can earn Rs 1 lakh at the end of the year, and her post-tax earning would be Rs 70,000. Thus, she can earn Rs 14,000 as her risk premium. However, corporate bonds are illiquid and bear credit and interest rate risk. Thus, a retail investor should not use them as a replacement for emergency funds or any other short-term needs," said Ajinkya Kulkarni, Co-Founder and CEO, of Wint Wealth.

Other options as per Jain
Debt-based mutual funds - If a person is looking to invest long term, then these provide the benefit that the tax is not levied on the growth of the mutual funds. Tax is only payable when the funds are redeemed, on account of which the growth is higher. However, one should be aware that they don't offer certainty of interest. 

 Equity arbitrage mutual funds - These funds offer slightly lower interest rates but the tax rate of such funds is lower. Tax is levied only at 10 per cent if the funds are held for a period of more than one year. In other cases, the tax is levied at 15 per cent. Like debt mutual funds, tax is only payable when the funds are redeemed and not with the growth every year. These also don't offer certainty of interest. 

Also Read

Small banks vs private/PSU banks: Where should you lock your money?

Deposit growth hits 6-yr high on Rs 2000 note withdrawal, higher FD rates

Debt mutual funds or FDs: What should you pick given RBI status quo?

RBI to banks: Report all digital frauds not just those above Rs 1 lakh

RBI policy: How a repo rate hike/cut impacts your home loans and EMIs

Travel policy: Tailor sum insured to destination country's healthcare costs

Top 10 business ideas for college students to earn money while studying

Explained: Debt funds see outflows in August on interest rate uncertainty

Explained: Small-cap, mid-cap and thematic funds steal the show in August

Inflation biggest concern for Indians, only 6% sufficiently insured: study


 Tax free bonds - One can also purchase tax-free bonds which are offered by various public sector organisations. The interest rate is lower but after considering the tax impact, the returns are much better. These are especially beneficial for people who are in the highest tax slab of 43% and offer a fixed rate of interest. However, they need to be purchased from the secondary market.

Topics : Fixed deposits

First Published: Sep 13 2023 | 9:14 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesApple 'Wonderlust' EventAsia Cup 2023, IND vs SL Live ScoreTop Headlines TodayStocks to WatchGold-Silver PricesApple | Made-in-India iPhonesPushpa The RuleAsia Cup 2023 Points Table

Companies News

Tata Group needs to find substantial growth, ward off Ambani's RelianceApple to sell Made-in-India iPhones on launch day for the first time

Election News

ECI team visits West Bengal, reviews preparedness for Lok Sabha pollsChhattisgarh polls: Mallikarjun Kharge approves constitution of committees

India News

Rajnath to inaugurate 90 infra projects, attend symposium in Jammu todayLIVE: AP CID seeks custody of ex-CM Naidu for probe, court order likely

Economy News

IT hardware companies may be asked to register for imports in FY24: ReportGovt mulls additional 10% tax on diesel engine vehicles to reduce pollution
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon