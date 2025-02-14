Business Standard

Purchasing term insurance: Choose policy with right coverage-price balance

Purchasing term insurance: Choose policy with right coverage-price balance

CSR represents the percentage of claims settled by an insurer within a financial year

insurance
Premium

Himali Patel
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 5:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

HDFC Life Insurance and Policybazaar have introduced HDFC Life Click 2 Protect Ultimate, a term insurance policy that promises to offer 100 per cent claim assurance. A high claim settlement ratio (CSR) is a key indicator of an insurer’s reliability.
 
Understanding claim settlement ratio
 
CSR represents the percentage of claims settled by an insurer within a financial year. “If 100 claims are filed in a year with an insurer and 98 are processed, that insurer’s CSR would be 98 per cent,” says Abhishek Kumar, a Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi)-registered investment adviser and founder, SahajMoney.com.
 
A high CSR
Topics : HDFC Life Insurance Life Insurance Personal Finance Your money

