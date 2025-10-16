Railways to allow people to change travel dates without cancellation fee

Indian Railways will from January not charge cancellation fees if passengers change the date of their “confirmed” train journey, ending an “unfair” practice.
The new rule will be implemented through the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website and mobile app, said Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in an exclusive interview with NDTV. He called the cancellation fees “unfair and not in the interest of passengers.”
Passengers can change the date of journey by:
- Logging onto the IRCTC website or app
- Selecting their booked tickets
- Choosing a different date or train (subject to seat availability)
- Pay only the difference in fare, if applicable
No cancellation charge will apply for the change.
Current cancellation charges
Here’s what passengers currently pay for cancelling a confirmed ticket:
- More than 48 hours before departure: Rs 240 (executive class) or Rs 180 (AC chair) plus GST per passenger
- Between 48 and 12 hours: 25 per cent of fare plus GS
- Between 12 and 4 hours: 50 per cent of fare plus GST
- Less than 4 hours: No refund allowed
The new policy will allow passengers to bypass these costs, provided seats are available on the rescheduled train.
By allowing travellers to modify their confirmed tickets without financial penalty, Indian Railways is taking a step towards fairer, more flexible travel. The upcoming rule aligns train travel with airline and bus booking practices, offering passengers the freedom to change plans without losing money.