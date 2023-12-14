Rebalance portfolio, avoid overexposure or complete exit from equities

The Indian stock markets have been on a high with the Sensex recently climbing Mount 70K in intraday trade. Market experts say the momentum is likely to continue.

“Downward-trending global interest rates, moderating global growth and stable domestic growth have created a Goldilocks situation for India. There is still scope for a 5-10 per cent upside over the next few quarters, barring some unexpected and sharp downturn in the global economy,” says Mihir Vora, chief investment officer, TRUST Mutual Fund.

The rising market, however, poses a dilemma for investors on whether to continue buying, reduce equity holding, or exit equities altogether. According to experts, one should avoid extreme steps and stick to one’s core asset allocation.