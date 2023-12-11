Restarting stalled vehicle in flooded area magnifies damage

The recent floods in Chennai saw many vehicles getting submerged. A comprehensive motor insurance policy includes a third-party (TP) cover and an own-damage (OD) cover. While a TP cover, which is mandatory, covers you against liabilities arising due to damage to a third person, the OD cover offers protection against damage to the vehicle caused by natural and man-made disasters. To offer adequate protection against flooding, a comprehensive policy needs to be supplemented with multiple riders.

Engine and gearbox protection

Flooding can cause the engine to stall. When this happens, people often turn on the ignition repeatedly to restart the car. “This allows water to get into the engine and causes it to seize up permanently,” says Animesh Das, chief