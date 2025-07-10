Rise of the robot cleaners: Are these devices worth the hype and the cost?

Delhi-based (retired) Indian Navy officer Niladri Bose and his wife Priyanka recently decided on a do-over of their lifestyle. The big change: they went from hiring staff for sweeping and mopping to a robot vacuum.

“Over the years, we found ourselves increasingly dissatisfied with the way our home was being cleaned," says Niladri. "While our domestic help was sincere, the quality of cleaning was inconsistent and often left much to be desired. The situation became particularly frustrating on days when she was unavailable. With our busy schedules and the desire for a consistently clean-living space, we began thinking: is there