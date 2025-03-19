Wednesday, March 19, 2025 | 12:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
SBI Card reduces reward points on SimplyCLICK and other credit cards

SBI Card reduces reward points on SimplyCLICK and other credit cards

New rules apply to customers of SimplyCLICK SBI Card, Air India SBI Platinum Credit Card and Air India SBI Signature Credit Card

Ayush Mishra
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2025 | 12:19 PM IST

SBI Card has revised its reward points programme, updating terms of benefits for cardholders. The changes start in March and April and will reduce reward points for certain online transactions and travel-related purchases.
 
The changes will apply to customers of SimplyCLICK SBI Card, Air India SBI Platinum Credit Card, and Air India SBI Signature Credit Card. To make the most of their rewards, cardholders should be aware of these changes. Below is a detailed overview of the modifications.
 
Swiggy online spending: Effective from April 1, 2025, cardholders using SimplyCLICK SBI Card will see their reward points reduced from 10X to 5X on Swiggy transactions. However, the card will continue to offer 10X reward points on online purchases made through Apollo 24X7, BookMyShow, Cleartrip, Dominos, IGP, Myntra, Netmeds, and Yatra.
 

Air India ticket purchases: From March 31, 2025, SBI Card will revise the accelerated reward benefits on Air India ticket purchases made through the airline’s website or mobile app.
 
Primary cardholders of the Air India SBI Platinum Credit Card will see a reduction from 15 reward points per Rs 100 spent to just 5 reward points.
 
Primary cardholders of the Air India SBI Signature Credit Card will experience a drop from 30 reward points per Rs 100 spent to 10 reward points.
 
Discontinuation of complimentary insurance coverage
 
In addition to the changes in the reward programme, SBI Card has also announced the discontinuation of complimentary insurance coverage for its cardholders. Effective from July 26, 2025:
 
The complimentary air accident insurance coverage of Rs 50 lakh will be discontinued.
 
The complimentary rail accident insurance coverage of Rs 10 lakh will also be discontinued.

First Published: Mar 19 2025 | 12:19 PM IST

