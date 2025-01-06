Business Standard

Brokerages bullish on SBI Card on expectation of credit cost moderation

Brokerages bullish on SBI Card on expectation of credit cost moderation

Credit cost of the company rose to as high as 9 per cent in Q2FY25 from 5.6 per cent in Q3FY23

The shares of SBI Card closed at Rs 731.25 after surging 5.12 per cent to an intraday high of Rs 760.15 on the BSE. (File Image)

Aathira Varier Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2025 | 5:54 PM IST

Brokerages have turned bullish on SBI Cards & Payment Services (SBI Card) as they expect a moderation in credit costs for the credit card issuer. Additionally, an increase in net card additions in November is also seen as a positive development.
 
“While credit card delinquencies are rising for other players, we expect SBI Card’s credit cost trajectory to improve because its weak credit cycle set in earlier than peers, and now it has guardrails for better risk assessment,” analysts at Nuvama stated in their brokerage report.
 
The credit cost of the company rose to as high as 9 per cent in Q2FY25 from 5.6 per cent in Q3FY23. The main reason for the increased credit cost is the inability of customers to repay due to challenges in cash flow and rising leverage. This also led to an increase in delinquencies, SBI Card’s management had said during their post-earnings analyst call.
 
 
However, analysts believe that the credit cost has peaked for SBI Card because its weak credit cycle started before its peers and is likely to see an improving trend. Analysts at Nuvama expect the credit cost to remain flat in Q3FY25 and then start improving from Q4FY25, driven by a decline in weak customers and guardrails enforced by management to improve risk assessment.
 
Similarly, analysts at Nomura expect the credit cost to rise to 9.1 per cent in FY25 before dropping to 7.5 per cent in FY26 and 7 per cent in FY27. Further, SBI Card has seen a gradual rise in the share of business from metro regions since FY23, with the “share of top eight metro cities in new sourcing increasing.”

The company has also seen a decline in the leverage limits of non-metro customers. In November 2024, the card issuer posted a rise in net card additions by nearly 2.31 lakh, the highest since approximately 2.55 lakh net card additions in December 2023.
 
“All these indicate that asset quality issues should stabilise in the next few quarters, which will be positive for its return profile in FY26, in our view,” stated a Nomura brokerage report.
 
Additionally, any potential policy rate cut of around 50 basis points (bps) in FY26 is expected to have a 30 bps positive impact on net interest margins (NIMs) and a 25 bps impact on return on assets (RoAs).
 
“Lastly, a cut in reward points in recent times should lead to cost savings. Further, increasing recoveries from written-off accounts and a reduction in reward points should improve profitability,” Nomura's analysts noted.
 
The shares of SBI Card closed at Rs 731.25 after surging 5.12 per cent to an intraday high of Rs 760.15 on the BSE.
 

