Tuesday, March 18, 2025 | 06:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Smallcap fund correction: Reduce exposure above 20%, but avoid full exit

Smallcap fund correction: Reduce exposure above 20%, but avoid full exit

Earnings-related uncertainty continues to weigh on small caps

equity market, smallcap, largecap
Premium

Despite short-term headwinds, experts remain optimistic about the smallcap category

Sanjay Kumar SinghKarthik Jerome
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2025 | 6:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Smallcap funds have declined 21.6 per cent over the past three months. Many investors, who were highly bullish on this segment during the bull run of 2023 and 2024, are a shaken lot today. They must adopt the mantras of asset allocation and long-term investing to weather this phase.
 
Volatility may continue in short term
 
The inflated valuations of smallcap stocks are getting corrected. “After Covid, small and midcap companies experienced faster growth than large caps, leading to significant rerating. The decline over the past six months reflects a reversal of this rerating,” says Shreyas Devalkar, head-equity, Axis Mutual Fund.
Topics : Reserve Bank of India Securities and Exchange Board of India Smallcap Foreign Institutional Investors Personal Finance

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon