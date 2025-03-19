Wednesday, March 19, 2025 | 09:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / India's rise: Bay Capital predicts strong equity returns amid market shifts

India's rise: Bay Capital predicts strong equity returns amid market shifts

Bay Capital firmly believes that India's economic trajectory will outperform China over the next several decades.

Buoyed by robust buying from foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), Indian equity benchmarks soared to new heights on both intraday and closing levels on Friday. Strong foreign inflows also bolstered the rupee, which reached a two-month high against the

Representative Picture

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India has a strategic advantage over China and other emerging markets, making it  a top destination for equity investments, said Bay Capital, a premier India-focused investment management firm in a note on Wednesday. 
 
Bay Capital is confident that India’s growth trajectory is unmatched globally. As global investors move away from China due to geopolitical risks, India is set to capture more capital, driven by its stable economic environment, growing digital economy, and entrepreneurial ecosystem. The firm believes India is poised to deliver robust economic growth and significant investment returns for patient, long-term investors.
 
 “Institutional investors are reallocating capital towards India as geopolitical risks surrounding China grow. While China’s valuations may appear attractive, its long-term uncertainty makes India a more compelling choice. India’s youthful population, rapid digital adoption, and thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem make it an exceptionally strong long-term investment destination," said Siddharth Mehta, Founder & CIO of Bay Capital.
 
 
Bay Capital advocates  a long-term investment approach, asserting that a 5-7 year horizon minimizes risk and maximizes potential for compounding returns.Data from Bay Capital’s research model panel supports this approach, showing that investors with a longer investment horizon face significantly lower risk, with the probability of loss decreasing from 31% over one year to 0% over 20 years. 

Also Read

investment

Indian investor appetite to get tested amid $3 billion debt supply

N S Satish, President, Haier Appliances India

Haier targets $2 billion sales in India in 3-4 years, to invest Rs 1,000 cr

PremiumWomen

Women's financial inclusion has a North India problem; large states trail

investment

ACME Solar plans Rs 17,000 crore capex by 2026 for renewable expansion

Microfinance, mutual fund

Bank of India Money Market Fund NFO opens today; check key features here

 
"Current market conditions reflect a natural re-adjustment after the post-Covid period. While margin tailwinds are dissipating and consumption credit growth is unwinding, India’s long-term growth story remains intact. We continue to believe the investment environment moving forward will be different from the last 2-3 years. Bottom-up investing, discipline, an ability to invest with a 5 year horizon and temperament will be key differentiators," said Keyur Majmudar Managing Partner , Bay Capital Investments Advisors.
 
Key Growth Themes for India
Bay Capital’s bottom-up investment strategy leads to it investing across four key growth themes that are expected to propel India’s economic ascent:
1. Consumption: India’s relatively low per capita spending on consumer goods indicates immense potential for growth.
2. Digitization: India’s digital revolution, driven by smartphone adoption and increasing internet penetration, offers significant investment opportunities.
3. Financialization: The expansion of India’s financial services sector, supported by a growing middle class and financial inclusion, presents robust investment prospects.
4. i-Outsourcing: India’s emergence as a global hub for outsourcing services is driven by its cost-effectiveness, talent pool, and strategic advantages.

More From This Section

Premiumequity market, smallcap, largecap

Smallcap fund correction: Trim exposure if it exceeds 20%, avoid full exit

Donald Trump, Trump

US to undocumented immigrants: Leave now or pay up to $700 per day

Farmers, Farmer, agriculture, Paddy

Taxpayer must prove land's agricultural status for capital gains relief: HC

US visa, H4, H1B

Indian H-1B, F-1 visa, green card holders mustn't leave US for now: Decoded

salary account

Rs 11 lakh to Rs 20 lakh: Professionals see 93% pay hike after upskilling

Topics : Investments in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 19 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayStocks To BuyLatest News LIVEIPL 2025 Opening CeromonyGalaxy S25 Edge India LaunchGoogle Pixel 9aIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon