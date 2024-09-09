Schengen transit visa a must for connecting flights via Europe: Here's why

Flying to a non-Schengen country with a layover in a Schengen country? You need a Schengen transit visa, or your flight may be cancelled. If your ticket is non-refundable, you could end up losing your money. This is exactly what happened to Maharshi Yadav, a 25-year-old student heading to Canada for higher studies. On April 13, 2022, he was stopped at Mumbai airport, unable to board his flight to Toronto. The reason? He didn’t have a Schengen transit visa, which was required for his flight’s layovers in Munich and Frankfurt, Germany. Yadav had no idea that a visa was needed for these stopovers, leaving him stranded at the airport and unable to continue his journey.

Yadav then filed a complaint with the Gandhinagar District Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission, claiming that Lufthansa, the German airline operating his flight, had failed to inform him about the requirement for a Schengen visa. According to Yadav, as reported by The Indian Express, the airline should have informed passengers about the need for a transit visa for any layovers in the Schengen area, and its failure to do so resulted in him missing his flight and suffering financial losses.

Yadav had initially booked his flight from Mumbai to Toronto on February 23, 2022. However, after being stopped at the airport on April 13, 2022, he was forced to purchase another ticket the next day on an Emirates flight via Dubai, costing him Rs 1,70,576. Yadav sought compensation from Lufthansa for the original ticket cost of Rs 67,612, along with the additional expense for the Emirates ticket.

In its defence, Lufthansa argued that it was the passenger’s responsibility to be aware of and comply with visa requirements. The airline stated, “The ticket was non-refundable, and the complainant’s failure to obtain a Schengen visa was not the airline’s fault.”

Court ruling



The consumer commission on September 6, 2024, however, ruled in Yadav’s favour, IE reported. In its order, the commission directed Lufthansa to compensate Yadav Rs 1 lakh for the mental anguish he suffered due to the situation, in addition to refunding the original flight ticket cost of Rs 67,612. The commission’s order stated, “The complainant is entitled to recover the amount for mental pain and suffering from the opponent.”

Yadav’s lawyer, Sunil Chhabaria, told IE, “The court found it fit to grant compensation for the mental anguish caused by the airline’s negligence. My client had to make alternative travel arrangements at the last minute, which caused him unnecessary stress.”

While Yadav was fortunate enough to get his money back due to the court's ruling, you may not be so lucky, and there’s the added mental stress that comes along with such issues. To avoid finding yourself in a similar situation, here’s what you need to know:

What is a Schengen visa?

The Schengen Area is a zone comprising 27 European countries that have eliminated border control at their mutual borders, allowing for free movement between member states. However, travellers from non-EU countries, such as India, are required to obtain a visa even for transiting through a Schengen country.

A Schengen transit visa permits passengers to transit through an airport within the Schengen zone without actually entering the country itself. This visa allows passengers to remain in the international transit area of an airport during their layover but does not permit them to leave the airport.

Who needs a Schengen transit visa?

Indian citizens generally need a Schengen transit visa if their flight has a layover in a Schengen country. However, there are some exemptions, such as:

— Indian nationals holding valid visas or residence permits from Schengen area member states, the US, UK, Canada, or Japan

— Diplomats or those with official passports

— Indian nationals holding valid residence permits for countries like Andorra, Monaco, or San Marino

Travellers falling into any of these categories may not require a transit visa.

Documents required for a Schengen transit visa

According to German Missions in India, to apply for a Schengen transit visa, the following documents are typically required:

— A completed and signed Schengen visa application form

— A valid passport with at least three-month validity beyond the intended stay

— One recent biometric passport photo (35x45mm)

— Proof of medical insurance with coverage of at least €30,000

— Flight reservation for the final destination

— Visa or residence permit for the final destination, if applicable

— Personal cover letter explaining the travel details

Schengen transit visa cost

The fee for a Schengen transit visa generally stands at €90 (Rs 8,400), although this can vary depending on the country of application and the processing fees at the embassy or consulate, as per VFS Global (a visa facilitated).

Where can you apply for a Schengen transit visa?

To apply for a Schengen transit visa, you must submit your application to the embassy or consulate of the country where your transit will take place. In Yadav’s case, as his layover was in Germany, he would have needed to apply through the German consulate.

Visa on arrival and other rules

Unlike some other regions, Schengen countries do not offer visas on arrival for transit purposes, according to the European Commission. Travellers must apply for and obtain the necessary transit visa well in advance of their trip. The visa application process can take up to 15 days, and in some cases, it may take as long as 30 or even 60 days. Therefore, it is advisable to apply at least a few months before the planned travel date.

Validity of the Schengen transit visa

A Schengen transit visa allows passengers to remain in the international transit area of the airport for up to 24 hours. If your stopover exceeds this period, or if you need to leave the airport, you will need to apply for a regular Schengen visa instead.

Avoiding future issues

For any Indian nationals planning to transit through the Schengen area, it’s important to check visa requirements well in advance. Passengers should be aware that transit visas are mandatory, even if they are simply changing flights in a Schengen country. To avoid disruptions like Yadav’s experience, ensure that all necessary documentation is in place before travelling.

Schengen Area countries

As of September 2024, the Schengen Area includes the following 27 European countries:

1. Austria

2. Belgium

3. Croatia (joined in January 2023)

4. Czech Republic

5. Denmark

6. Estonia

7. Finland

8. France

9. Germany

10. Greece

11. Hungary

12. Iceland

13. Italy

14. Latvia

15. Liechtenstein

16. Lithuania

17. Luxembourg

18. Malta

19. Netherlands

20. Norway

21. Poland

22. Portugal

23. Slovakia

24. Slovenia

25. Spain

26. Sweden

27. Switzerland

Bulgaria and Romania are EU members, but they are still awaiting full Schengen membership.

When transiting through any of these countries, ensure that you comply with the visa requirements to avoid travel disruptions.