DDA Housing Scheme 2024: Know how to apply & make payments

Flats for low-, mid-, high-income groups at prices that start at Rs 11.53 lakh and up to Rs 5 cr

Ayush Mishra New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2024 | 6:54 PM IST

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has launched three new housing schemes in Narela, Dwarka, Siraspur, Ramgarh, Rohini, Loknayakpuram and Jasola. It will provide more than 40,000 flats in affordable, mid-income, and high-income categories.
 
DDA housing scheme 2024: Important dates
 
The DDA Sasta Ghar Housing Scheme 2024 and the DDA Madhyam Vargiya Housing Scheme 2024 were introduced on August 19. Registration for both schemes began on August 22 and will remain open until March 31, 2025. DDA Dwarka Housing Scheme 2024 was launched on August 19, with registrations commencing a day earlier. This scheme will also conclude on March 31, 2025.
 
 

DDA Housing Scheme 2024: The application process
 
To apply for the DDA Housing Scheme 2024, here is  the process:
 
Visit the official DDA website: https://eservices.dda.org.in/ to view all relevant information, such as flat sizes, layout plans, and locations.
 
Applicants must pay the application fee based on their category:
 
- EWS (Economically Weaker Sections): Rs 10,000
 
- LIG (Low Income Group): Rs 15,000
 
The application money is credited toward the flat's cost. However, it will not be refunded if the application is surrendered or cancelled.
 
Apply online and select a flat on a ‘First Come, First Serve’ basis.
 
Once you select a flat, you have 30 minutes to pay the application money online. After payment, the flat is reserved in your name.
 
How to pay for DDA flat: Step-by-step payment process:
 
Go to the official DDA payment portal and generate an e-challan for your flat.
 
Payments can be made using net banking, RTGS, or NEFT. These payments must be made either from the allottee’s bank account or from an immediate family member's account.
 
You can apply for a housing loan by mortgaging the flat, but only through DDA-recognised financial institutions.
 
Those with disabilities can either pay in cash or use instalments.
 
You can also make online Payment:
 
Visit the DDA Housing Scheme website and click on the ‘Payments’ link.
 
Choose the property type (DDA Flats, DDA Plots, etc.).
 
Follow the online instructions to complete the payment process.
 
To finalise the payment, enter your mobile number, challan number, and captcha code.
 
Ensure that the payment is made within 90 days from the date of allotment or the issuance of the demand letter. If the payment is not completed within this time, the allotment will be cancelled, and the registration amount will be forfeited.

First Published: Sep 06 2024 | 6:53 PM IST

