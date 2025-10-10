Indian investors remain risk-averse, Sebi urges diversified portfolios

The Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi) 2025 investment survey highlights a clear trend — Indian households remain deeply risk-averse. The survey, which covered 90,000 households across 400 cities and 1,000 villages, found that nearly 80 per cent of families prioritise capital preservation over pursuing higher, riskier returns. Even among Gen Z, 79 per cent displayed similar caution.

Why investors avoid risk

Indians have traditionally been cautious investors. “People emulate what they have seen their parents do,” says Arnav Pandya, founder, Moneyeduschool.

Risk aversion is rooted in human psychology and is linked to the survival instinct. “The pain experienced