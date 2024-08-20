Sent money to the wrong UPI address? Here's how to get a quick refund

Sending money via Unified Payments Interface (UPI) is so simple that it’s easy to make a mistake and send it to the wrong person. So, what do you do if this happens? If you’ve accidentally sent money to a friend or relative, you can just ask them to return it. But what if the money has gone to a stranger or someone you hardly know?

Don't panic. You can usually get your money back within 24 to 48 hours. If both you and the recipient use the same bank, the process is often quicker. However, if different banks are involved, it might take a bit longer.

How to get your money back if you’ve sent it to the wrong UPI address?

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued guidelines to help in such situations:

Contact the recipient directly

First, try to contact the person who received the money by mistake. Politely ask them to return it, and make sure to provide them with the transaction details.

Reach out to UPI app customer support

If the recipient isn’t cooperative or if you can’t reach them, the next step is to report the transaction to your UPI app’s customer support. Share all the details and evidence of the transaction with them. They can help you start the refund process.

File a complaint with NPCI

If you’re unable to resolve the issue through customer support, you can escalate the matter by filing a complaint with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). Provide them with all the transaction details and any supporting evidence. They will investigate the issue further.

Get help from your bank

Inform your bank about the mistaken transaction as soon as possible. Give them all the necessary details, and they can help initiate a chargeback to recover the funds.

Call the toll-free number

In case of a wrong UPI address transaction, you can also call the toll-free number 1800-120-1740 for assistance.

What should you do if the transactions involve different banks?

"In this situation, customers should begin by contacting their own bank. Provide them with all the necessary details, such as the transaction amount, ID, date, and the banks involved. This information is crucial for the bank to understand the issue and start the required procedures. Your bank will then work with the recipient’s bank to process the refund, but it may take longer due to the involvement of multiple banks," says Atish Shelar, COO of TechFini, a Mumbai-based fintech startup.

What if you sent money by scanning the wrong QR code?

In this case too, report the error to your UPI app’s customer support along with the transaction details. They can assist with the refund process and guide you on the next steps.

"Also, inform your bank about the mistake; they can initiate a chargeback to help recover the funds. If necessary, you can escalate the issue by filing a complaint with NPCI, providing all the transaction details and evidence for further investigation," Shelar advises.