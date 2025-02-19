Wednesday, February 19, 2025 | 11:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Shivalik Small Finance Bank cuts FD interest rates to 9.05% from 9.30%

Shivalik Small Finance Bank cuts FD interest rates to 9.05% from 9.30%

Lender cuts rates by 25 bps, lowering the highest rate to 9.05% from 9.30% for senior citizens on tenures ranging from 12 months and 1 day to less than 18 months

Fixed Deposit, FD

Fixed Deposit, FD(Photo: Shutterstock)

Ayush Mishra New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 11:06 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shivalik Small Finance Bank (SFB) has reduced its fixed deposit (FD) interest rates after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)’s cut the repo rate on February 7. SFB’s interest rates now range from 3.50 per cent to 8.55 per cent for general citizens and from 4 per cent to 9.05 per cent for senior citizens on FDs. The revised FD interest rates are effective February 18, according to the lender’s website.
 
SFB has decreased rates for loans of the following tenures:
 
The bank has cut its FD interest rates by 25 basis points, lowering the highest rate for senior citizens from 9.30 per cent to 9.05 per cent on tenures ranging from 12 months and 1 day to less than 18 months. For general citizens, the maximum FD interest rate has been reduced from 8.80 per cent to 8.55 per cent for the same tenure. Previously, the bank offered a maximum interest rate of 8.8 per cent on FDs for general citizens and up to 9.3 per cent for senior citizens.
 

Also Read

Multi Cap Funds

Arbitrage funds beat bank FDs with higher returns amid market volatility

Axis Bank

Axis Bank customers can now open an FD through UPI from non-Axis accounts

Fixed Deposit

Earn 8% or more: Lock in your FDs before banks start cutting interest rates

Fixed Deposit, FD

Fixed deposit rates may fall after RBI cut - what investors can do now

Fixed Deposit

Shivalik Small Finance Bank offers 9.30% interest to senior citizens on FD

 
Latest Shivalik Small Finance Bank FD interest rates
 
Fixed Deposits (With Premature-Withdrawal Facility)w.e.f. Feb 18th, 2025
    
     
Period General Senior citizens
7 days to 14 days 3.50% 4.00%
15 days to 29 days 3.75% 4.25%
30 days to 90 days 4.25% 4.75%
91 days to 180 days 4.75% 5.25%
6 months to less than 9 months 6.00% 6.50%
9 months to 12 months 6.00% 6.50%
12 months 1 day to < 18 months 8.55% 9.05%
18 months to 24 months 8.30% 8.80%
24 months 1 day to 36 months 7.50% 8.00%
36 months 1 day to 60 months 6.50% 7.00%
60 months 1 day to 120 months 6.25% 6.75%
Tax saver FD 5 Years (60 months) 6.50% 7.00%
 
If a depositor prematurely withdraws their funds, a 1 per cent penalty will be levied on the interest earned for the period the deposit remained with the bank, rather than the contracted rate
 
If you opened a FD before the repo rate cut, your interest rate will remain unchanged, regardless of any subsequent reductions by the bank. FD interest rates are fixed for the entire deposit tenure, meaning the rate offered at the time of booking will stay the same throughout.

More From This Section

Canada, jobd in canada

Canada Express Entry: 646 foreigners invited to work & settle in a province

NSE

NSE pips Serum Institute to become India's most valuable unlisted firm

Tax Law

Do I file ITR if I earn less than Rs 12 lakh? Avoid these common mistakes

PremiumThe average daily trading volume (ADTV) for the futures and options segment climbed to a new record high of Rs 537 trillion in September, rising 7.2 per cent on a month-on-month basis. The ADTV for the cash segment, however, fell nearly 4 per cent to

Total market index funds: Ideal for simple, hands-off, long-term investing

Deported Indians

US deports 220 Indians: Why Rera-like body is needed for immigration agents

Topics : Fixed Deposit

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 19 2025 | 11:06 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watchWho will be BJP's Delhi CM FaceDelhi CM Announcement LIVELatest News LIVEQuality Power IPO AllotmentHexaware Technologies IPO listingDRDO Internship 2025PAK vs NZ Playing 11KIIT Suicide Row
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon