Strategy in bull run: Time to book profits, protect equity market gains

Sell and bring allocations back to original levels in those segments of your portfolio that have become bloated

Market Investors
Premium

Many stocks are flying high but are not supported by fundamentals. (File photo)

Sanjay Kumar Singh New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2024 | 10:06 PM IST
With the Sensex closing above 80,000 on July 4, the mood is buoyant, even euphoric, among retail investors. Experts say there is a need to tread with caution in such an environment. 

The rally is supported by a number of positive drivers. “Currently, the Nifty or the Sensex looks slightly at a premium compared to historical standards. But that is led by good macros, expectation of decent monsoon, and both domestic consumption and capex, including the Make in India story across sectors like railways, defence and, heavy engineering, doing well,” says Sonam Udasi, fund manager, Tata Mutual

First Published: Jul 04 2024 | 10:06 PM IST

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
