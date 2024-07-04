Strategy in bull run: Time to book profits, protect equity market gains

With the Sensex closing above 80,000 on July 4, the mood is buoyant, even euphoric, among retail investors. Experts say there is a need to tread with caution in such an environment.

The rally is supported by a number of positive drivers. “Currently, the Nifty or the Sensex looks slightly at a premium compared to historical standards. But that is led by good macros, expectation of decent monsoon, and both domestic consumption and capex, including the Make in India story across sectors like railways, defence and, heavy engineering, doing well,” says Sonam Udasi, fund manager, Tata Mutual